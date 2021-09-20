https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/journalism-pbss-yamiche-alcindor-helps-left-forward-mounted-border-patrol-rounding-up-haitian-refugees-with-whips-narrative/

Fox News’ Bill Melugin is at the border in Del Rio, Texas where thousands and thousands of illegal aliens are gathered near the international bridge. DHS Secretary Mayorkas also visited the scene today, and he insisted that “the border is not open” in spite of reality.

The issue must be polling horribly for the Biden administration, because, as Melugin has reported, border patrol on horseback have been called in to keep people out:

Border Patrol calling in the cavalry, literally, at the international bridge here in Del Rio. Mounted units heading to the river’s edge to patrol for anymore migrants trying to cross illegally. Yesterday, they forced several migrants back into Mexico who tried to cross. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/GpbzHnV9V2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

We told you earlier that lefties have been so triggered by photos of border patrol on horseback keeping people from illegally entering the U.S. that they’ve resorted to a huge lie by insisting Haitian refugees are being rounded up with whips.

Even “journalists” are making that claim. Here’s PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor helping out:

From @elpasotimes: As the Haitians tried to climb onto the U.S. side of the river Sunday afternoon, a border agent shouted: “Let’s go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!” The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river.https://t.co/DejaoSQKwI — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 20, 2021

She must be going for a Pulitzer… in fiction.

“swung his whip menacingly,” My god. https://t.co/hnIMnS5EfJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2021

And of course according to the modern definition of “journalism,” Alcindor apparently didn’t feel any need to actually verify what she passed along to her followers:

This is not true because BP agents are not issued whips. And from what I’ve seen, it looks like an agent was using his rein to ward off people to prevent them from getting too close to the horse and from potentially getting stepped on by the horse. https://t.co/wTHNHZIP7z — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 20, 2021

“We do not carry whips and the only thing I see in their hands is reins.” – Border agent to me, about this tweet https://t.co/d2cZTNkIsA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 20, 2021

There are no whips. They are the reins to guide the horse. How can you get suckered every time by this reporting by video? They make this shit up. https://t.co/ECh7aoxmsx — Bill Ferris (@cwferris) September 20, 2021

She knows exactly what she’s doing.

Those are reins, not whips. For God’s sake woman, you’re trying too hard. These people are trying desperately to divide us by race. Not gonna happen. We see you https://t.co/0JS2dKIg2W — Salty Sea (@SaltyPatriotFL) September 20, 2021

Those are split reins, not whips. — Max (@MaxNordau) September 20, 2021

But hey, she’s got a narrative to help spread! The media reports about all-things horseback the same way they talk about guns: They have no idea what they’re talking about but they don’t let that get in the way.

So @Yamiche, is there something happening at the Southern Border your viewers would be interested in? Or are we just reporting on other reporters false reporting to gin up the outrage meter? https://t.co/ol5gxwKEAC — Janice (@jannyfayray) September 20, 2021

This is a “journalist” from the publicly funded NPR ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ZpqpTfDBjt — TJ Cutshaw (@CutshawTj) September 20, 2021

Where are these liberal fools seeing whips? Like collusion they imagine a lie to fit their hallucinations. https://t.co/y3JjRueEJa — Bill Romeo (@ZEROfuggissue) September 20, 2021

Knows nothing about riding a horse. Hey @TwitterSupport @Twitter y’all gonna flag this for misinformation or naw? https://t.co/z8Ub7GwXSZ — Big Hoss (@Mr_Big_Hoss) September 20, 2021

We’re just going to go ahead and assume Twitter’s not going to take issue with that lie.

Also, you just know how this would be framed if a certain former president were still in office:

1. There was no whip

2. This used to be Trump’s fault, right? https://t.co/Cxg8K5kbBp — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 20, 2021

If Trump were still in office the headlines would already be out there:

Why is Joe Biden such a violent racist? https://t.co/M0zRLgin0B — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 20, 2021

But instead, with a Democrat president, the lefty media will put out a rather generic “we’re better than this” narrative.

