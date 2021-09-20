http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/kz7-cqe8R-g/justin-in-blackface.php

There was never a time in my life when I would have dreamed of wearing blackface, but like a lot of other things, I don’t see anything particularly wrong with it. A lot depends on context; I don’t see any reason why it is necessarily racist.

But liberals disagree, or at least pretend to. Thus it is relevant that another blackface photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, locked in a tight battle for his political survival, has surfaced. This is, I believe, the third, so it likely won’t shift a lot of votes. Still, as blackface photos go, this one is a doozie:

We can safely say that if Trudeau is re-elected despite that image, the blackface moment is over. Sort of like the “me too” moment when it became clear that pretty much all the perps were high-profile Democrats. So Governor Northam will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

