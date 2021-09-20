https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/l-a-dept-of-public-health-explains-why-mask-less-emmy-awards-were-not-in-violation-of-mandate-just-guess-why-hint-theyre-special/

Sunday night’s Emmy Awards show was held in a fully enclosed tent, and even Seth Rogen called out the event that flew in the face of local restrictions (though Rogen still showed up). It was crowded and everybody was having a good time, even though the workers were masked:

The event can be added to the list of the latest examples of how the elites are more special than the rest of us. The Los Angeles County Health Department has the Emmy Awards’ back, according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy:

New: LA County Department of Public Health tells me that the mask-less Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events. pic.twitter.com/6S105zYjbJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 20, 2021

Fox Business’ Charles Payne was among the first to roll his eyes:

LOL just stop after “exceptions are made”#RulesForTheeNotForMe https://t.co/8t3PFE9JAD — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 20, 2021

Unreal, but certainly not unexpected.

Incredible. Turns out the virus makes exceptions for film, television, and music productions. If your pandemic rules don’t apply equally to everyone, they probably aren’t necessary or justifiable. https://t.co/KPsKvtchqC — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 20, 2021

it’s a big club and you ain’t in it. https://t.co/mJbdbdjKko — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 20, 2021

They make that clear daily.

You getting this yet? The rules are thee and not for me.. https://t.co/cqTuD6szpz — Buck Graver🇺🇸 (@BuckGraver) September 20, 2021

Oh, we’ve been getting it for a long time, and so have our readers.

Translation: “Exceptions are made for the rich and powerful.” — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 20, 2021

LADPH is literally telling you that those people are better than you and I are. https://t.co/W7XPZGOPrK — 48™️ (@fadde) September 20, 2021

A year ago people were asked to not have a thanksgiving gathering. … But the emmy’s is cool! — LatinThinker (@latinthinker) September 20, 2021

…because bruh, the beautiful people are extra immune. — Paul Ogg (@JustOGG) September 20, 2021

In other words: they’re better than us https://t.co/3F0c1TXEoA — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) September 20, 2021

They certainly seem to think that’s the case.

