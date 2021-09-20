https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/l-a-dept-of-public-health-explains-why-mask-less-emmy-awards-were-not-in-violation-of-mandate-just-guess-why-hint-theyre-special/

Sunday night’s Emmy Awards show was held in a fully enclosed tent, and even Seth Rogen called out the event that flew in the face of local restrictions (though Rogen still showed up). It was crowded and everybody was having a good time, even though the workers were masked:

The event can be added to the list of the latest examples of how the elites are more special than the rest of us. The Los Angeles County Health Department has the Emmy Awards’ back, according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy:

Fox Business’ Charles Payne was among the first to roll his eyes:

Unreal, but certainly not unexpected.

They make that clear daily.

Oh, we’ve been getting it for a long time, and so have our readers.

They certainly seem to think that’s the case.
