The attorney for former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergProsecutors considered charging Trump Organization CFO with perjury: report Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE The Memo: Trump is diminished but hasn’t faded MORE says that his client is expecting to face more indictments in his tax evasion scheme case, CNN reported.

Weisselberg’s attorney Bryan Skarlatos said during the pre-trial hearing on Monday that prosecutors could hand out more indictments soon.

“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Skarlatos said.

Skarlatos also said during the hearing that he is concerned about his client being used as “collateral damage” in the ongoing dispute between the Trump Organization lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to CNN.

The attorney held up an envelope, saying that both parties met in the judge’s chambers before the initial hearing and that the envelope contains tax documents from a “co-conspirator’s basement.”

“Mr. Weisselberg is the boss. Mr. Weisselberg is also not an innocent party caught up as collateral damage.” Manhattan DA’s office prosector Solomon Shinerock said in court.

Weissenlberg, who was arrested and indicted in July, is facing 15 counts including for his role in a 15-year tax evasion scheme.

Prosecutors allege that starting in 2005 Weissenlberg avoid paying taxes on his $1.76 million income, and that he concealed his residence in New York City to avoid filing income taxes as well.

The former Trump Organization CFO also received compensation including a new luxury upper state apartment, new luxury cars for him and his wife, and private tuition for his grandchildren, CNN reported.

Weissenlberg, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is expected to be back in court in July 2022, CNN noted.

