September 20, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund was a necessity to pull the country out of its financial crisis.

Mikati made his remarks after a long parliamentary session, held since noon, to debate his government’s policy proposal and give a vote of confidence.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of restructuring the banking sector.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Chris Reese)

