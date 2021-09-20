https://www.theblaze.com/news/women-guilty-hate-crimes-stealing-maga-hat-ripping-trump-poster

A pair of left-wing women who were caught on video stealing a child’s “Make America Great Again” hat, ripping apart a poster supporting then-President Donald Trump, and getting into physical confrontations with victims outside the Democratic National Convention last summer were finally sentenced last week.

Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow — both 21 at the time of the incident in Wilmington, Delaware — were sentenced Friday on misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment, and hate crimes, Delaware Online reported.

But the outlet said neither of them will go to jail.

What are the details?

Instead, Judge Francis J. Jones agreed to the prosecutors’ recommendation to sentence the pair to multiple counts of conditional probation, the outlet said, adding that if they attend required anger management counseling and complete 40 hours of community service, the probation will be lifted.

“We have all had moments of pettiness and immaturity,” Winslow’s attorney Thomas A. Foley said, according to Delaware Online, adding that his client has “learned a great deal” and “paid a tough price.”

Winslow and Amy both have received hate mail and death threats since last summer’s incident, the outlet said, adding that the messages have ramped up since their hearing last month. In August, the pair pleaded guilty to hate crimes; a month after the 2020 incident, they were indicted on hate crime charges.

What’s the background?

Video of the incident — recorded near the venue for the virtual Democratic National Convention — shows two women harassing a mother and her young son. The women ripped pro-Trump signs and stole a MAGA hat sitting near the boy, whose mother recorded the altercation.

The boy can be seen running after the women and saying, “That’s somebody else’s hat!” Soon he starts crying.

The mom and son followed the women through a parking lot as things heated up. At one point, the boy sees another hat on the ground, and when he goes to retrieve it, one of the women actually appears to stomp her foot to prevent him from picking it up. The video doesn’t show whether she makes contact with the boy’s hand.

But when a man the mom apparently knows attempts to intervene, the same woman appears to hit him in the face.

Anything else?

The adult male victim said the harassment the women received has been “punishment enough,” Delaware Online reported, citing a submitted statement.

“I wish things did not get so out of hand from the start,” he wrote, according to the outlet. “I hope they can use this to move forward.”

More from Delaware Online:

Jones said he took the victim’s wishes into account in sentencing, including his agreement to drop charges of assault, attempted assault and conspiracy in the plea deal. “I’m not sure I would’ve been so compassionate if I were him,” Jones said. The prosecutor said that even though the victims were engaged in protesting at the time, the incident was less related to politics, and more related to anger and alcohol consumption. He suggested that Amy and Winslow should be put on house arrest as an “incentive” until they complete an anger management program. Amy, who was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, will also have to complete standard alcohol classes before her driver’s license will be restored. Foley argued that, unlike Amy, his client had no criminal record, and therefore should not be sentenced as harshly. He said that she does not need the extra incentive either, as she is already enrolled in an anger management program that begins Tuesday. Jones decided not to sentence Winslow to house arrest. He said both women have gotten a “relative break.”

John P. Deckers, Amy’s defense attorney, said the stress of COVID-19 played a part in his client’s poor decisions, the outlet reported, adding that the judge simply told her, “It’s time to grow up.”

Here’s a clip of the incident. Content warning: Language:

