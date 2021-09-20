https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-911-caller-witnessed-brian-laundrie-slapping-hitting-gabby-petito

Brian Laundrie apparently slapped and repeatedly hit his now-missing 22-year-old girlfriend Gabriele “Gabby” Petito, according to released 911 audio from a Utah witness made on August 12 (listen below).

Laundrie went missing last week while the search for his girlfriend intensified. Police in North Port, Florida, named the 23-year-old as “a person of interest” in the disappearance case last week.

The FBI raided Laundrie’s home on Monday and removed his parents amid reports that remains have been found near where Petito is thought to have disappeared, The Daily Wire reported. The family home has reportedly been declared a “crime scene.”

Audio of the 911 call in question, which was first obtained by Fox News, “portrays Mr. Laundrie as the aggressor in the incident,” The Independent reported Monday.

“I’m right on the corner of Main St by Moonflower… I’d like to report a domestic dispute,” the caller says in the recording. “The gentleman was slapping the girl… they ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her and then they drove off.”

Following the alleged incident, authorities pulled over the couple but decided not to press charges on either Petito or Laundrie. Body camera footage from the stop shows a distressed and crying Petito; Laundrie seemed somewhat calm as authorities looked at the marks on his face and arm, supposedly from Petito.

TMZ reported Monday on the call:

FOX obtained the 911 call in question, which was placed on August 12 near Moab, Utah — not too far from where Gabby and Brian were eventually pulled over later that day by a city cop, whose body camera captured a distraught Gabby … and Brian unseemly denying anything had happened between them. Check out the audio … you hear a man tell the operator he’s calling to report a domestic dispute he says he saw in town, going on to paint a picture of the white van Gabby and Brian had been traveling in, while also providing a license plate number … and descriptions of both of them. When the operator asks point blank what he saw them doing … the guy doesn’t hesitate — he says he saw the man slapping and hitting the female, then both of them running up and down the sidewalk … and finally jumping into the van and driving off.

The FBI Denver, the National Park Service, and law enforcement announced Sunday during a news conference in Grand Teton National Park that remains found in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park are believed to be consistent with Petito, ABC7 reported. The local outlet added that “Charles Jones, the FBI’s supervisory senior resident agent, said that a full forensic identification hasn’t yet been completed, but investigators did notify Petito’s parents.”

“We continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27 and August 30,” Jones said. “Anyone that may have had contact with Gabby, or her boyfriend or who may have seen their vehicle in that area, please share any new information with the FBI.”

The cause of death remains undetermined at this time. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

