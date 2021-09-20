https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/looks-like-hes-going-to-get-his-wish-grandsons-only-wish-for-his-birthday-is-the-covid-19-vaccine/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Pfizer has determined the Pfizer vaccine in low doses is safe for children ages 5 to 11.

Of course, school districts will still mandate masks for the vaccinated, as New York’s governor has mandated masks for 2-year-olds in daycare.

One woman passed along a cute antidote: When asked what he wants for his birthday, her grandson replied, “the vaccine.”

We can actually believe this story, if the kid 1) really fears dying from COVID-19 and/or 2) like the rest of us, thinks life will go back to normal once he’s had the jab.

