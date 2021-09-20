https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/looks-like-hes-going-to-get-his-wish-grandsons-only-wish-for-his-birthday-is-the-covid-19-vaccine/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Pfizer has determined the Pfizer vaccine in low doses is safe for children ages 5 to 11.

NEW: Pfizer says early results of its trials show that its COVID vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.https://t.co/BSyj9TY9VP — NPR (@NPR) September 20, 2021

Of course, school districts will still mandate masks for the vaccinated, as New York’s governor has mandated masks for 2-year-olds in daycare.

One woman passed along a cute antidote: When asked what he wants for his birthday, her grandson replied, “the vaccine.”

I asked my grandson what he wanted for his birthday and he said “the vaccine”. Looks like he’s going to get his wish. — Lady Jane (@keepwhistling) September 20, 2021

And then everyone clapped. — Chris Ramirez (@CHRlS_RAMIREZ) September 20, 2021

I’ll take “shit that didn’t happen” for 500 Alex. — Brexa (@Brexa_gaming) September 20, 2021

I’m all for the vaccine, but…yeah, thats quite the puff piece. I think a Hallmark movie writer got loose on Twitter 😅 — Hank (@Mercyhank) September 20, 2021

Brainwash complete — Taco Shirt Krillin (@tacoshirtK) September 20, 2021

That’s just sad honestly — Abraham 🐝 (@abe22_) September 20, 2021

Congrats, your grandson is losing his childhood — ~Raptors2k19~King Kudi (@Lance_Grimmez) September 20, 2021

When you say crap like this, does soft 80s keyboard play the “and we all learned an important lesson” riff in your head? — Donnie Poole (@TheLogicalWolf) September 20, 2021

Lady Jane I don’t believe you! pic.twitter.com/iXNq5pkpei — Tom Cat (@grinternationa2) September 20, 2021

pic.twitter.com/E911v7KmPz — Professor of Logic at the University of Science. (@DaveCinVA) September 20, 2021

My imaginary daughter is in disbelief at your anecdote. — Deja Moo (heard that bull before) (@babsdallas) September 20, 2021

The real epidemic is lying suburban wine moms. — J D (@Jdkoa) September 20, 2021

Of all the things that never happened. This never happened the most. — Saul Rigged N.E.way (@Saul_Rigged) September 20, 2021

This didn’t happen so much, it unhappened things that had happened. — frog buttcheeks (@theterfinator) September 20, 2021

My wife told me our 3 month old said “jab jab” today. He is surely asking for the vaccine — August West (@AugustW66870376) September 20, 2021

I asked my 2 month old daughter what she wanted for Christmas and she said more mask mandates and for the government to murder anyone who refuses. I am still shocked she can talk at 2 months. — West2021 (@West20212) September 20, 2021

I asked my grandson what he wanted for his birthday and he said “An official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle!” I told him “It’s overhyped. You’re getting a Ruger 10/22.” — Xavier James Gilray (@GilrayJames) September 20, 2021

We can actually believe this story, if the kid 1) really fears dying from COVID-19 and/or 2) like the rest of us, thinks life will go back to normal once he’s had the jab.

