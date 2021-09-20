https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/looks-like-hes-going-to-get-his-wish-grandsons-only-wish-for-his-birthday-is-the-covid-19-vaccine/
As Twitchy reported earlier, Pfizer has determined the Pfizer vaccine in low doses is safe for children ages 5 to 11.
NEW: Pfizer says early results of its trials show that its COVID vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.https://t.co/BSyj9TY9VP
— NPR (@NPR) September 20, 2021
Of course, school districts will still mandate masks for the vaccinated, as New York’s governor has mandated masks for 2-year-olds in daycare.
One woman passed along a cute antidote: When asked what he wants for his birthday, her grandson replied, “the vaccine.”
I asked my grandson what he wanted for his birthday and he said “the vaccine”. Looks like he’s going to get his wish.
— Lady Jane (@keepwhistling) September 20, 2021
And then everyone clapped.
— Chris Ramirez (@CHRlS_RAMIREZ) September 20, 2021
I’ll take “shit that didn’t happen” for 500 Alex.
— Brexa (@Brexa_gaming) September 20, 2021
I’m all for the vaccine, but…yeah, thats quite the puff piece.
I think a Hallmark movie writer got loose on Twitter 😅
— Hank (@Mercyhank) September 20, 2021
Brainwash complete
— Taco Shirt Krillin (@tacoshirtK) September 20, 2021
That’s just sad honestly
— Abraham 🐝 (@abe22_) September 20, 2021
Congrats, your grandson is losing his childhood
— ~Raptors2k19~King Kudi (@Lance_Grimmez) September 20, 2021
When you say crap like this, does soft 80s keyboard play the “and we all learned an important lesson” riff in your head?
— Donnie Poole (@TheLogicalWolf) September 20, 2021
— Les winterbottom (@leswint73) September 20, 2021
— Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) September 20, 2021
— Blya_N (@Blya__N) September 20, 2021
— Phil Butters 4 Congress (@Butters4Cong) September 20, 2021
— Paul molive (@PeterMolive) September 20, 2021
Lady Jane I don’t believe you! pic.twitter.com/iXNq5pkpei
— Tom Cat (@grinternationa2) September 20, 2021
— Professor of Logic at the University of Science. (@DaveCinVA) September 20, 2021
My imaginary daughter is in disbelief at your anecdote.
— Deja Moo (heard that bull before) (@babsdallas) September 20, 2021
The real epidemic is lying suburban wine moms.
— J D (@Jdkoa) September 20, 2021
Of all the things that never happened. This never happened the most.
— Saul Rigged N.E.way (@Saul_Rigged) September 20, 2021
This didn’t happen so much, it unhappened things that had happened.
— frog buttcheeks (@theterfinator) September 20, 2021
My wife told me our 3 month old said “jab jab” today. He is surely asking for the vaccine
— August West (@AugustW66870376) September 20, 2021
I asked my 2 month old daughter what she wanted for Christmas and she said more mask mandates and for the government to murder anyone who refuses.
I am still shocked she can talk at 2 months.
— West2021 (@West20212) September 20, 2021
I asked my grandson what he wanted for his birthday and he said “An official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle!”
I told him “It’s overhyped. You’re getting a Ruger 10/22.”
— Xavier James Gilray (@GilrayJames) September 20, 2021
We can actually believe this story, if the kid 1) really fears dying from COVID-19 and/or 2) like the rest of us, thinks life will go back to normal once he’s had the jab.
