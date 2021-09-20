http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/CMXTk1DyKa4/

Television Academy voters delivered a special message to RuPaul on Sunday: “Shantay, you stay in the history books.”

VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race won a trophy for outstanding competition program at tonight’s telecast, a victory that gives RuPaul an 11th Emmy and solidifies his place as the most decorated Black artist in Emmy Awards history.

During the show’s acceptance speech, Ru did not make mention of the history-making win. Instead, he thanked the Academy, Viacom and CBS and “all of you gorgeous people here tonight.”

“Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world,” he continued. “You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life [that was more difficult this year]. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru.”

Heading into the show, the creator, executive producer and host of the long-running series, was tied with Donald A. Morgan, an industry veteran with 10 Emmy trophies from 19 nominations across categories including cinematography (Netflix’s The Ranch) and lighting direction (ABC’s Home Improvement).

With a win Sunday, the World of Wonder-produced RuPaul’s Drag Race picks up its fourth straight Emmy award for outstanding competition program. The other nominees in the category included Netflix’s Nailed It!, CBS’ The Amazing Race, NBC’s The Voice and Bravo’s Top Chef.

RuPaul’s Emmy haul in 2021 also included hardware for host as well as unstructured reality program for the Drag Race companion RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked for which he serves as executive producer. His victory in the host category delivered a sixth straight Emmy Award in that category, a distinction that already cemented another place in the history books as he previously surpassed Survivor’s Jeff Probst as the most decorated competition program host.

Ru’s history-making turn came during a telecast, hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer, that already featured a banner year for diversity. As previously reported, performers of color make up 44 percent of the acting nominations at the 73rd Emmy Awards, including half to the spots in the lead drama actor and actress races. Furthermore, all five nominees for reality/competition series included people of color, including RuPaul, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Tan France, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, Shark Tank‘s Daymond John and Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi.

Per the TV Academy website, the full list of RuPaul’s Emmy wins is below.

2021

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program — Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder

Outstanding Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder

2020

Outstanding Host for a Reality Or Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

Outstanding Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

2019

Outstanding Host for a Reality Or Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

Outstanding Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

2018

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

2017

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods.

2016

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Logo / World of Wonder Prods.

