As Twitchy reported Saturday, Capitol Police in full riot gear at the sparsely attended #JusticeForJ6 rally were caught on video detaining a man who appeared to have produced a badge. Was the Capitol Police’s big gun bust at the rally a fed? The Associated Press confirms that yes, he is, and he won’t be charged.

The Associated Press reports:

A federal law enforcement officer was arrested carrying a gun at Saturday’s rally at the U.S. Capitol billed to support the suspects charged in January’s insurrection but will not be prosecuted.

The 27-year-old New Jersey man is an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He was arrested by Capitol Police for illegally possessing a gun on the grounds of the Capitol after people in the crowd reported seeing him with a handgun and notified nearby officers.

So the AP is calling January 6 an insurrection as well.

