https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/man-arrested-for-having-a-gun-at-justiceforjan6-rally-was-a-federal-law-enforcement-agent/

As Twitchy reported Saturday, Capitol Police in full riot gear at the sparsely attended #JusticeForJ6 rally were caught on video detaining a man who appeared to have produced a badge. Was the Capitol Police’s big gun bust at the rally a fed? The Associated Press confirms that yes, he is, and he won’t be charged.

BIG UPDATE: The individual arrested at Saturday’s rally at the Capitol was a federal agent, and he will not be prosecuted. U.S. attorney says they’re “‘not moving forward with charges’ but did not provide additional information about the decision.”https://t.co/tHrAtyNtE9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 20, 2021

The Associated Press reports:

A federal law enforcement officer was arrested carrying a gun at Saturday’s rally at the U.S. Capitol billed to support the suspects charged in January’s insurrection but will not be prosecuted. The 27-year-old New Jersey man is an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He was arrested by Capitol Police for illegally possessing a gun on the grounds of the Capitol after people in the crowd reported seeing him with a handgun and notified nearby officers.

So the AP is calling January 6 an insurrection as well.

🤣 The FBI is the leader/creator of the “far-right domestic extremists” used to justify greater surveillance powers, federal law enforcement budgets, and scary cable news and Congressional narratives. Remember its “kidnap Gov Whitmer plot.” If you need a villain, FBI creates it: https://t.co/NqUpw4Ti7G — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2021

Was there anyone at that big scary MAGA rally who wasn’t a federal agent or a journalist? Like maybe 11 people? At least CNN and MSNBC got a few dozen fear-inducing segments out of it and DHS got to issue an official advisory warning. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 20, 2021

This is just amazing — LORD LUDACRIS PLAID (@1911Moose) September 20, 2021

Hey at least they didn’t drone his ass. — Paul Burrer (@paulburrer) September 20, 2021

Can you imagine the ribbing the Capitol Police newbs will endure for not recognizing an undercover Fed? Wonder if their remedial training will include time on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/xx5kZGLH5M — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) September 21, 2021

What better way to a bigger budget? — These Times (@politicsfan1776) September 20, 2021

Related:

Here’s video of Capitol Police detaining a man allegedly carrying a firearm at #JusticeForJ6 rally; Was that a badge? https://t.co/5HXtlb8oGM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

