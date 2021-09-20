https://www.theblaze.com/news/maskless-celebs-emmys-seth-rogen-hypocrisy

L.A. County has a mask requirement for all indoor events — regardless of vaccination status of attendees.

But that was not going to stop the aristocratic folks of Hollywood from getting together for their annual self-congratulatory Emmy Awards ceremony.

They used what some have called a “loophole” in the rules that allows for an event to be considered “outdoors” if the event is being held in a tent. Forget that the ventilation isn’t better than a literal indoor space, and never mind that there are walls, lighting, and climate controls for the tent — by rule, these folks were “outdoors.”

However, at least one celebrity was willing to be honest and point out the hypocrisy — and he did so while presenting an award on stage during the live broadcast.

When it was his turn to take the stage to present the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series, actor Seth Rogen highlighted the obvious inconsistencies on COVID protocols.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing?” Rogen asked.

“They said this was outdoors. It’s not,” Rogen said. “They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this.”

Celebrities gathered for an “outdoors” Emmy Awards ceremony in a “hermetically sealed tent.” (Image source: YouTube screenshot)

USA Today reported that Emmys organizers claimed the facility was “a fully air-conditioned tent (that) will allow for more socially-distanced audience seating.”

Rogen was not convinced.

“Why is there a roof?” Rogen wanted to know.

“It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” he continued in what USA Today characterized as Rogen’s clear disagreement with the chosen Emmy structure. “That is what has been decided.”

“This is insane,” Rogen added.







Naturally, the Emmys got other celebs affiliated with the show to counter Rogen’s statements.

Reggie Watts, the show’s DJ, said that “despite what Seth might have said, we’re going to celebrate and party, but while we’re doing that we’re absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID,” USA Today reported.

And Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer did his best to take down Rogen’s observations.

“It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth was talking about,” the newspaper said. “It feels good. We’re all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed.”

Of course, Cedric ignored the fact that vaccine status does not matter when it comes to masking policies in L.A. County.

