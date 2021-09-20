https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/19/massive-police-brutality-recorded-in-australia-during-rally-for-freedom-as-thousands-take-to-the-streets/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

A “World Wide Rally for Freedom” was heavily promoted in Australia the past couple of weeks for yesterday, September 18, 2021.

The police state in Australia has become so bad that they are now tracking their citizens’ cell phone usage and social media posts, trying to arrest would-be protesters and lock them in their homes even before rallies are started.

Police were armed with pepper spray, and from some of the video clips I have seen they were all too willing to use it whenever they could.

As could be expected, there was some push back.

Here is a short video report I have put together. I was going to use the word “violent” to describe what happened in Australia yesterday between the citizens and the police, but honestly, we have not see real “violence” yet at these protests, although it is getting closer.

The REAL violence is happening in the vaccine clinics where mass murder is still happening, as the vaccines are killing and crippling people. This is not happening at the protests, yet.

This is from our Bitchute channel, and will also be on our Rumble channel.

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.

See Also:

Understand the Times We are Currently Living Through

Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:

If our website is seized and shut down, find us on Minds.com, MeWe, and Telegram, as well as Bitchute and Rumble for further instructions about where to find us.

If you use the TOR Onion browser, here are the links and corresponding URLs to use in the TOR browser to find us on the Dark Web: Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact, Medical Kidnap, Created4Health, CoconutOil.com.

If you know people who are skeptical and cannot believe that medical kidnapping happens in the U.S. today, this is the book for them! Backed with solid references and real life examples, they will not be able to deny the plain evidence before them, and will become better educated on this topic that is destroying the American family.

1 Book – 228 pages

Retail: $24.99

FREE Shipping Available!

Now: $14.99

Order here!

2 Books

Retail: $49.98 (for 2 books)

FREE Shipping Available!

Now: $19.99 (for 2 books)

Order here!











Published on September 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

