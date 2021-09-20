https://www.dailywire.com/news/mayorkas-claims-u-s-borders-not-open-after-thousands-flood-del-rio-historic-border-crisis-continues

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed during a press conference on Monday in Del Rio, Texas, that the U.S. border is “not open” despite thousands of illegal aliens pouring into the country largely unopposed for days.

The press conference came after more than 15,000 illegal aliens flooded Del Rio over the course of roughly the last two weeks, causing a serious humanitarian and national security crisis on the border.

“We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking this irregular migration path are receiving false information that the border is open or that temporary protected status is available,” Mayorkas claimed. “I want to make sure that it is known that this is not the way to come to the United States. That is false information.”

“We have reiterated that our borders are not open and people should not make the dangerous journey,” Mayorkas later added. “Individuals and families are subject to border restrictions, including expulsion. Irregular migration poses a significant threat to the health and welfare of border communities and to the lives of the migrants themselves, and should not be attempted. If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s lives.”

The new crisis in Del Rio comes amid back-to-back months of Border Patrol recording well over 200,000 apprehensions of illegal aliens on the U.S. southern border. CNN reported earlier this year that the U.S. was on track to make contact with a record 2 million illegal aliens on the southern border, a number greater than the populations of Alaska, Wyoming, and Vermont — combined.

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come; they’re worried about what is behind here; they’re worried about coordination with Mexico,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Fox News on Saturday. “It’s worse than you could imagine.”

Pfluger also expressed concern about the security situation on the border, telling the network that a majority of the roughly 15,000 illegal aliens were military-age males.

“If they decided to riot or if unrest happened, it would be a terrible situation,” he said. “It is ripe. It is 100 degrees outside right now and you literally have 14,878 people here — this is how serious the situation is.”

The press conference comes as the administration said in a State Department press release that it was recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe.”

“A robust refugee admissions program is critical to U.S. foreign policy interests and national security objectives, and is a reflection of core American values,” the administration claimed. “The United States has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement. The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) reflects our tradition as a nation that has long welcomed immigrants and refugees. It is an important, enduring, and ongoing expression of our commitment to international humanitarian principles and reflects the best of America’s values and compassion.”

This is the same administration that told Cubans who were hoping to make a sea voyage to the U.S. in an attempt to flee the oppressive communist regime, “if you take to the Sea, you will not come to the United States.”

