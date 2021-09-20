https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/20/media-democrats-rant-furiously-about-border-patrol-agents-using-whips-but-is-it-true-n1480198

Members of the media and Democrat politicians awakened from their apathy toward the southern border crisis Monday after an El Paso Times story portrayed dramatic events on the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas.

Without a second of fact-checking, a narrative formed among MNSBC types and Democrat senators and representatives that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents used “whips” on migrants who illegally crossed the Mexico-United States border in recent days.

“As the Haitians tried to climb onto the U.S. side of the river Sunday afternoon, the agent shouted: ‘Let’s go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!’” the newspaper reported. “The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river who were trying to return to an encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio after buying food and water in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. One migrant fell as he tried to dodge, others shielded their heads with their hands.”

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, arguably one of the most left-wing “journalists” in America, quickly shared the excerpt.

But was it true? Perhaps not.

This is not true because BP agents are not issued whips. And from what I’ve seen, it looks like an agent was using his rein to ward off people to prevent them from getting too close to the horse and from potentially getting stepped on by the horse. https://t.co/wTHNHZIP7z — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 20, 2021

Learning nothing from the Jussie Smollett hoax or the Covington Catholic fiasco, progressives jumped into social media action to bash law enforcement and America. In the process, they made absurd and profane analogies.

This is beyond repulsive. Are these images from 2021 or 1851?? https://t.co/sZv1c0aRWG — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 20, 2021

This is outrageous. The cruelty. The lack of humanity. https://t.co/dWLwSztpDZ — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) September 20, 2021

This is so sick and @CBP will continue to commit human rights abuses if we don’t stop it now. Cracking a fucking whip on Haitians fleeing hardship shows you that this system simply can’t be reformed. @OversightDems + @HouseJudiciary should hold hearings immediately + act. https://t.co/RLsG3EY6Fw — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 20, 2021

“It doesn’t matter if a Democrat or Republican is President, our immigration system is designed for cruelty towards and dehumanization of immigrants,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote from her air-conditioned office, while people making one-fourth her salary risk their lives to keep America safe. “Immigration should not be a crime, and its criminalization is a relatively recent invention. This is a stain on our country.”

Fox News thankfully spoke to one Border Patrol agent who debunked the viral tweet, saying, “We do not carry whips and the only thing I see in their hands is reins. BP does an excellent job when it comes to use of force training. There is no way a horse patrol unit would be whipping aliens. Whips are not issued or authorized for use.”

Don’t worry though: Joy Reid has socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar on her show right now to find out the truth.

