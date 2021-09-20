https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/20/check-your-work-kyle-griffin-dropped-for-desperate-attempt-to-push-more-fear-with-childrens-covid-cases-and-getting-it-wrong/

It’s almost as if our good friends in the media find one SCARY number when it comes to COVID (or really anything) and then run with it for clicks and taps.

For example, Kyle Griffin’s claim that almost 500,000 kids were diagnosed with COVID in one week.

Sounds BIG SCARY, right?

Well, it’s wrong.

Almost 500,000: That’s the number of children diagnosed with COVID from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, a number the American Academy of Pediatrics said has “increased exponentially.” @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2021

And Kyle would know this if he had done his due diligence, which Jeryl Bier did for him.

6,400 RTs, 11,000 likes. But off by a factor of 2. https://t.co/t3VOrk1JHl pic.twitter.com/1HPaVJaUpK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2021

You know the Left will take this ‘stat’ and run with it.

HALF A MILLION KIDS CAUGHT COVID IN ONE WEEK … REEEEEEE. THIS IS TRUMP’S FAULT STILL.

And c’mon, kids going back to school, being tested, we’re going to see an uptick. Notice they don’t talk about deaths or hospitalizations.

They aren’t bringing their best. Or maybe he is one of their best? 😂 — Vandelay Ind (@Chinofiuf) September 19, 2021

That’s because they started testing all these kids when school started. The numbers were problem almost just as high, we just didn’t know it. — Tia Brierton (@TiaBrierton) September 19, 2021

Sorry … 4 …. Countrywide in September have died from it it’s almost like natural immunity is really the better solution. pic.twitter.com/dqC2B6op5Z — 🇺🇸 MoreThanAmazing (@AllInFunTx) September 19, 2021

Four deaths doesn’t sound like a scary headline or tweet though.

Has @kylegriffin1 corrected his mistake? People should delete their tweets when they botch it like this. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) September 17, 2021

I see no corrections in his timeline. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2021

Even if it’s an honest mistake, he should correct it and delete the misinformation. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) September 17, 2021

Clearly, the tweet is still there because we can share it.

Something very odd . — Etienne (@passlaba) September 20, 2021

Ya’ think?

***

Related:

‘Criminality and corruption were from those PUSHING Russiagate scam’: Glenn Greenwald tweets BLISTERING thread about Team Hillary and 2016 election

BOOMITY: Charles C.W. Cooke DECIMATES SF Mayor London Breed for referring to those calling her OUT for breaking her OWN mask rules ‘fun police’

‘Is this another stupid woke thing because it READS like another stupid woke thing’: Ford’s Theatre attacks Lincoln … literally

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

