It’s almost as if our good friends in the media find one SCARY number when it comes to COVID (or really anything) and then run with it for clicks and taps.

For example, Kyle Griffin’s claim that almost 500,000 kids were diagnosed with COVID in one week.

Sounds BIG SCARY, right?

Well, it’s wrong.

And Kyle would know this if he had done his due diligence, which Jeryl Bier did for him.

You know the Left will take this ‘stat’ and run with it.

HALF A MILLION KIDS CAUGHT COVID IN ONE WEEK … REEEEEEE. THIS IS TRUMP’S FAULT STILL.

And c’mon, kids going back to school, being tested, we’re going to see an uptick. Notice they don’t talk about deaths or hospitalizations.

Four deaths doesn’t sound like a scary headline or tweet though.

Clearly, the tweet is still there because we can share it.

Ya’ think?

