FILE PHOTO: Former basketball great Michael Jordan arrives to attend a party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan shoe line in Paris, France June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes FILE PHOTO: Former basketball great Michael Jordan arrives to attend a party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan shoe line in Paris, France June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

September 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Basketball great Michael Jordan will increase his investment in Sportradar Group AG and will serve as a special advisor to the company’s board, the sports gambling data company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

