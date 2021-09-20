https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573124-missouri-official-asks-court-to-suspend-mccloskeys-gun-licenses

A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the gun licenses of the McCloskey’s, the St. Louis couple that waved their guns at racial justice protesters in June 2020.

Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing, pointed to the couple’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors connected to last year’s incident in his argument to suspend the McCloskeys’ gun licenses, according to KCUR-FM.

His office is in charge of probing ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers, according to The Associated Press.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that stemmed from the June 2020 incident. Mark McCloskey — who is running for U.S. Senate — pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine, and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was subject to a $2,000 fine.

They also agreed to have their guns taken and destroyed.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoned the couple last month. Pratzel, however, said that while the pardon takes away a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains,” according to KCUR-FM.

Pratzel said the crimes illustrated an “indifference to public safety” and involved “moral turpitude,” which gave grounds for the discipline, according to KCUR-FM.

Mark McCloskey is a wealthy personal injury lawyer who, with his wife, made national headlines after a video went viral last year of them waving their guns at protesters outside their home. Mark had an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia was armed with a semiautomatic pistol, according to the AP, citing the indictment.

They have since been hailed by Republicans and pointed to as an example of firearms being used for self-defense.

In May, Mark announced that he was launching a campaign for the state’s open Senate seat to replace retiring Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntGOP hopes spending traps derail Biden agenda A tale of two chambers: Trump’s power holds in House, wanes in Senate The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Senate passes infrastructure bill, budget resolution; Cuomo resigns MORE (R-Mo.).

The Hill reached out to the McCloskey’s lawyer for comment.

