https://therightscoop.com/where-is-she-msnbc-host-calls-out-kamala-for-being-mia-on-haitian-border-crisis/

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked today where Kamala is on this Haitian border crisis, saying she is supposed to be in charge of issues migration from these countries and no one has heard from her:







Here’s what Ruhle said:

How about the message from our vice president, where is she? She was supposed to be in charge of all of these migration issues, going to those Northern Triangle countries – that’s obviously not Haiti. That was one of her first international trips with the message do not come here illegally. People aren’t listening.

Kamala has been MIA on the border for most of the year. Biden put her in charge of the border, then claimed she was in charge of the migration from countries and that she would help solve the ‘root causes’ of immigration.

Now, with this Haitian migration crisis, we actually have a country suffering from these ‘root causes’ that the Biden administration likes to falsely claim is responsible for the entire migration crisis and Kamala is nowhere to be found.

Of course, the question is whether these Haitians are actually coming from Haiti? According to Ryan Girdusky, they aren’t coming from Haiti at all, but have lived in South America and are coming here for work. He might be right. It does sound reasonable considering Haiti is an island and hundreds of miles away from Latin America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

