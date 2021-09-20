https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/my-favorite-response-janice-dean-says-the-emmy-awards-sent-an-important-message/

As we told you last night, the Emmy Awards were held in a fully enclosed tent where a jam-packed, maskless (not counting “the help”) crowd celebrated their industry much to the chagrin of Seth Rogen.

While little kids are forced to wear masks all day in school, this was the scene at the Emmy Awards:

Janice Dean noticed that the Emmys sent a message and this is it:

“It was a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” is considered a science-y enough answer when liberal hypocrisy gets called out.

