As we told you last night, the Emmy Awards were held in a fully enclosed tent where a jam-packed, maskless (not counting “the help”) crowd celebrated their industry much to the chagrin of Seth Rogen.

While little kids are forced to wear masks all day in school, this was the scene at the Emmy Awards:

Janice Dean noticed that the Emmys sent a message and this is it:

I think after seeing all the celebs without masks or social distancing in a packed tent at @TheEmmys we should pretty much move on with our lives. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 20, 2021

BINGO!

“But they were vaccinated!” Is my favorite response to packed tent celebrities with no masks at @TheEmmys — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 20, 2021

“It was a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” is considered a science-y enough answer when liberal hypocrisy gets called out.

Rules for thee but

Never for me!

Rules for thee but

Never for me!

