DEPTFORD, New Jersey—A group of New Jerseyans gathered on Saturday at a shopping area in southern New Jersey to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to advocate for freedoms.

A few dozen people protested by the roadside in a shopping area in Deptford, New Jersey, against forced vaccination imposed by the state government by holding signs and American flags. Some drivers in passing cars blew horns seeing the protesters.

In August, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued an executive order requiring all teachers and other employees of public, private, and parochial schools, from preschools through grade 12, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or undergo periodic testing.

Before, the governor mandated vaccination or regular testing against COVID-19 for all workers in certain state-owned and private health care facilities, or high-risk congregate settings.

A New Jersey resident who attended the rally, Christina D’Amore told The Epoch Times that the rally is not against vaccines, but about being forced to undergo a medical procedure.

“I’m here because, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you should be very frightened that the government can allow forced medical procedure done to your body. Whether it be a vaccine or another drug, we need to push back on this right now. … This is medical tyranny,” D’Amore said.

“Also, early treatment of drugs are being kept from people for COVID. … There’s absolutely no treatment. Doctors are not allowed to prescribe anything until you’re at the point that you cannot breathe. And then you’re sent to the hospital,” she added.

Another New Jerseyan who preferred to remain anonymous because of her work situation told The Epoch Times that she and others joined the rally to protect their rights.

“We’re trying to prevent them from taking our rights away,” she said, adding that the vaccination mandate is taking away one of the peoples’ rights. “You let them take one, they take them all.”

“It’s all about our choice, our freedom of choice is being at risk; the Constitutional freedoms are at risk right now,” said Rebekah Eisenman from New Jersey who also attended the rally.

Other constitutional freedoms that are at risk now are freedom of speech—imperiled by censorship—and freedom of religion, she explained to The Epoch Times.

“Right now, the Constitution is just at risk. And if we, if nobody stands up, and nobody says nothing at all, then everything is gone,” Eisenman said, adding that in that case, the situation would be the same as it is now in Australia.

Australia has been on and off COVID-19 lockdowns for more than a year and a half and the country’s government plans to retain the lockdowns until at least 70 percent of the country’s near 26 million population are fully vaccinated. However currently only about 36 percent of Australian people have been inoculated, according to the BBC.

The citizens of Australia’s biggest states are not allowed to leave their homes for more than a few hours a day, not allowed to congregate with other citizens even outdoors, and not allowed to speak with one another outdoors. Church services are forbidden. Since the beginning of the pandemic, most Australians have not been allowed to leave their country without the permission of their government.

The government of New South Wales (NSW) announced that it would grant certain freedoms to the unvaccinated once the 70 percent threshold of vaccination is reached.

For example, households, where all adults are vaccinated, would be allowed to have up to five visitors. However, unvaccinated people would only be allowed to access critical retail shops, such as supermarkets.

Limits on outdoor gatherings, funerals, weddings will be imposed. The number of customers at shops, beauty salons, gyms, recreational and entertainment venues will also be restricted.

More freedoms could possibly be granted in NSW once 80 percent of residents get vaccinated, the government officials said.

“If you go to Philadelphia, they’re making you show that vaccine passports in order to go there and eat like they were doing in France. … You don’t have to show ID to vote, but you have to show your vaccine passport to eat something. So [it is] totally wrong on so many levels,” Eisenman said.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

Ella Kietlinska is a New York-based reporter for The Epoch Times.

