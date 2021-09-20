https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-orleans-mayor-latoya-the-destroya-gets-testy-with-constituent/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
@mayorcantrell @LaToyaForNOLA @TheHayride
Does anyone know more about this? #TeedyOffThaHeezy pic.twitter.com/hol14QWjcA
— Johann Batiste (@BatisteJohann) September 16, 2021
Mayor Destroya Latoya Cantrell is not pleased when a constituent dares to question her in public.
Cantrell said she had not seen the recording but described the confrontation as one in which she was “very disrespected, I’m so glad my child wasn’t with me but I’m not going to repeat it.”
Tonight at Houston’s? #wherelatoyaat @mayorcantrell pic.twitter.com/imuCVt29cT
— Johann Batiste (@BatisteJohann) September 17, 2021