https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-orleans-mayor-latoya-the-destroya-gets-testy-with-constituent/

Go To Article — twitter.com

Posted by Kane on September 20, 2021 1:43 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Mayor Destroya Latoya Cantrell is not pleased when a constituent dares to question her in public.

Hat tip to Jackson Jumbalaya…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...