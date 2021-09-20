https://thelibertydaily.com/new-photo-of-justin-trudeau-in-blackface-surfaces-on-eve-of-canadian-elections/

Canada’s embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a long history in politics. His family is practically royalty in the nation. Unfortunately for the radical progressive, he also has a long history of donning “blackface” and taking pictures to proudly display his previous lack of “wokeness.”

A new photo of Trudeau in blackface has leaked. It’s time to end the international embarrassment. Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/FcghmzKNEf — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 20, 2021

According to The Post Millennial:

If Conservatives have a chance of beating the far-left radical, they’ll need this image to circulate as a reminder to Canadian voters their leader lacks the “wokeness” he pretends to exemplify. It’s his schtick, and it’s failing Canada.

