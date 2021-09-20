https://thelibertydaily.com/new-photo-of-justin-trudeau-in-blackface-surfaces-on-eve-of-canadian-elections/
Canada’s embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a long history in politics. His family is practically royalty in the nation. Unfortunately for the radical progressive, he also has a long history of donning “blackface” and taking pictures to proudly display his previous lack of “wokeness.”
A new photo of Trudeau in blackface has leaked.
It’s time to end the international embarrassment. Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/FcghmzKNEf
— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 20, 2021
According to The Post Millennial:
The photo in question – as do some other similar photos – appear to come from an “Arabian Nights” themed event which was held in spring of the year 2001, and even appears in the yearbook of West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, where Trudeau was teaching drama at the time.
The multiple instances of photo and even video surfacing of Trudeau in blackface has become somewhat of an internet trope. Ultra-popular podcast host Joe Rogan, in his typical style, has very strong words for Trudeau every time the topic comes up in his podcast, which has been on several occasions. He never fails to bring up the “blackface” each time, though. One time, he even famously called Trudeau “King Brownface.”
If Conservatives have a chance of beating the far-left radical, they’ll need this image to circulate as a reminder to Canadian voters their leader lacks the “wokeness” he pretends to exemplify. It’s his schtick, and it’s failing Canada.