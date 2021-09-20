https://dailycaller.com/2021/09/20/nfl-taunting-flags-montage-video/

One video shows you all you need about the absurdity of the NFL’s taunting rule.

The NFL is committed to cracking down on taunting on the field, but things are off to a very rough start. How rough are we talking? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You might get flagged if you look at a player wrong. A video tweeted by Ari Meirov perfectly shows the insanity of the situation. Give it a watch below.

Here are some of the taunting penalties called on Sunday. This stuff is a disaster. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/DFC1VtZHe6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2021

This nonsense has to end. I’m not for players running around acting like idiots and pushing people around. I’m not for that at all.

However, this taunting absurdity needs to end. If you drop the ball near a guy you get flagged? If you are excited after a tackle you get flagged?

What the hell is going on?

There’s virtually nothing we can all agree on on this app except that the NFL’s new taunting rule STINKS. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2021

People already jokingly call the NFL the No Fun League, and it seems like Roger Goodell is hellbent on people taking that to the next level.

There’s not a single moment in the video above that crossed the line. Not a single one. Yet, they all got flagged. Give me a break.

The NFL is becoming a complete joke.

This was called taunting by Levi Wallace… for some reason. So he followed it by picking off Jacoby Brisset right after.pic.twitter.com/x5L4zRiLU0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Get your act together, Goodell. Nobody wants to watch this trash.

