Bishop Leon Benjamin, who joined Brooke and Timothy on the MAGA Institute Podcast this week, is defiant. He will not be bullied into taking a medical decision that he does not believe is in his best interests, and he doesn’t want you to be bullied either, if that is your choice.

A message we received from Bishop Benjamin reads, “Please go to the link below and follow instructions. Sign the petition and download the exemption form(s). God bless you! New Life Harvest Staff The Remnant Church Staff” You can find the link below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FORM

Please share this article with friends and family who are being bullied against their better judgment. It’s time for the government to learn the meaning of the word “NO!”

