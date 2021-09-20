https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ouch-richard-ebright-15-top-scientists-eviscerate-fauci-daszak-lancet-medical-journal/

The world‘s leading medical journal The Lancet has now published an article explicitly condemning the letter organized by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance, Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust, and others.

On February 2nd 2020, when confronted with first evidence the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan Lab he funded via Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, Fauci organized a conference call, apparently to discuss how to suppress this dangerous information, since the trail led straight to them.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Daszak, Farrar and others published a letter in The Lancet, saying that “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

This letter was then used to suppress and censor the Chinese lab leak theory in Mainstream Media and on social media for over a year. There was, and remains, no evidence for the “scientists’” claims.

Now, a new article in The Lancet by Jacques van Helden of Aix-Marseille University in France, Richard Ebright of Rutgers U. and 14 other authors has skewered the Fauci apologists’ unscientific Fake News “which claimed overwhelming support for the hypothesis that the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic originated in wildlife.”

“The authors associated any alternative view with conspiracy theories by stating: “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin”. The statement has imparted a silencing effect on the wider scientific debate, including among science journalists,” Ebright and colleagues charge.

Contrary to the Fake Scientists’ claim, “there is no direct support for the natural origin of SARS-CoV-2, and a laboratory-related accident is plausible. There is so far no scientifically validated evidence that directly supports a natural origin.”

“Neither the host pathway from bats to humans, nor the geographical route from Yunnan (where the viruses most closely related to SARS-CoV-2 have been sampled) to Wuhan (where the pandemic emerged) have been identified. More than 80 000 samples collected from Chinese wildlife sites and animal farms all proved negative”, the researchers write.

In addition, the international research community “has no access to the sites, samples, or raw data” related to the Wuhan Lab and the Covid outbreak, the article attests. Even WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has now declared “that all hypotheses remained on the table, including that of a laboratory leak.”

A lab leak origin of the pandemic is “plausible”, the authors find: “Some unusual features of the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence suggest that they may have resulted from genetic engineering.”

Ebright and collegaues also skewered Fauci’s stooges for placing “unity” and their political agenda over critical evaluation and science:

“As scientists, we need to evaluate all hypotheses on a rational basis, and to weigh their likelihood based on facts and evidence, devoid of speculation concerning possible political impacts. Contrary to the first letter published in The Lancet … we do not think that scientists should promote “unity” (“We support the call from the Director-General of WHO to promote scientific evidence and unity over misinformation and conjecture”).

As shown above, research-related hypotheses are not misinformation and conjecture. More importantly, science embraces alternative hypotheses, contradictory arguments, verification, refutability, and controversy. Departing from this principle risks establishing dogmas, abandoning the essence of science, and, even worse, paving the way for conspiracy theories. Instead, the scientific community should bring this debate to a place where it belongs: the columns of scientific journals.”

It is hard to imagine how Fauci, Daszak, Farrar and their co-conspirators can remain in their positions after this brutal scientific takedown.

