Looks like they’re living it up in Palm Beach County! At least the special ones are:

One of those Special People is Alexandria Ayala, member of the Palm Beach County School Board.

Let’s go back to late August, when Ayala was celebrating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban getting struck down:

Alexandria Ayala is as committed as ever to keeping schools safe. Soirée guests … not so much.

Punishing the kids to save the kids is certainly a bold strategy. Almost as bold a strategy as broadcasting your hypocritical elitism.

Ridiculous.

Every day it’s something with these people.

They’re vile. That’s all there is to it.

