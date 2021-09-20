https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573128-pelosi-says-she-promised-members-they-would-not-vote-for-spending-bill-above

House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiBiden pushes back at Democrats on taxes Yarmuth and Clyburn suggest .5T package may be slimmed Of partisan fights and follies, or why Democrats should follow Manchin, not Sanders MORE on Monday said she promised House Democrats that they would not vote on a spending package that has a price tag higher than $3.5 trillion should that be the topline number that is passed by the Senate.

“The President and Senate Democrats sent us a budget resolution with a cap of $3.5 trillion. I have promised Members that we would not have House Members vote for a bill with a higher topline than would be passed by the Senate. Hopefully, that will be at the $3.5 trillion number,” Pelosi wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

She noted, however, that the bill is being reviewed by the House and Senate panels for potential Byrd rule violations that could change the top-line number.

“Our legislation is being reviewed by the House and Senate Budget Committees for possible Byrd violation challenges in order to narrow our exposure in a Byrd bath. The House and Senate are already in agreement on most of the bills,” Pelosi wrote. “We must be prepared for adjustments according to the Byrd rule and an agreed to number.”

Pelosi’s statement places a marker in the sand for the reconciliation package’s price tag as members of the party continue to engage in an internal battle over the top-line number.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerBiden discusses agenda with Schumer, Pelosi ahead of pivotal week CEOs urge Congress to raise debt limit or risk ‘avoidable crisis’ If .5 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill fails, it’s bye-bye for an increasingly unpopular Biden MORE (D-N.Y.) and Budget Committee Democrats, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersManchin suggests pausing talks on .5 trillion package until 2022: report Yarmuth and Clyburn suggest .5T package may be slimmed Sanders calls deadly Afghan drone strike ‘unacceptable’ MORE (I-Vt.) announced in July that they had reached a deal for a $3.5 trillion price tag for the party’s infrastructure package — which includes investments in education and climate change, among other Democratic legislative priorities.

Some moderates in the party, however, have since voiced opposition to the package’s top-line number, arguing that it is too high.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinManchin suggests pausing talks on .5 trillion package until 2022: report Biden pushes back at Democrats on taxes Yarmuth and Clyburn suggest .5T package may be slimmed MORE (D-W.Va.) has been among the most outspoken in his criticism of the package’s price tag. Earlier this month Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions, that Manchin would be open to supporting at most $1.5 trillion of the proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Axios reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Manchin has suggested pausing deliberations on the spending package until 2022.

That came after Manchin earlier this month publicly said Democrats should hit “pause” on the spending bill.

Democrats are looking to pass the multi-trillion package through reconciliation, which would allow the party to buck a potential Republican filibuster by only requiring a simple majority vote for passage.

That strategy, however, will require that all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the Senate remain banded together, including on the price tag.

Congress returned to Washington on Monday after a long August recess, when deliberations on the reconciliation package resumed.

The House is also readying a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that the Senate passed last month.

Democrats were dealt a blow on Sunday when Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled against their plan to provide 8 million greencards to immigrants as part of the reconciliation package.

