https://www.dailywire.com/news/penn-state-moves-up-clemson-drops-in-college-football-ap-top-25

We may not have been treated to a massive top-10 upset, but week three of the college football season was packed with quality games.

The Associated Press’s top-25 rankings came out on Sunday, and there has been some shifting.

Alabama remains at number one in the AP poll, receiving 59 first-place votes. Georgia also stays in the No. 2 slot after beating South Carolina at home, while Oregon moved up a spot after handily beating Stony Brook and Oklahoma struggling with Nebraska more than many expected.

The biggest move within the top-10 was by Penn State.

After an impressive week one victory over Wisconsin, the Penn State faithful showed out for the top-25 matchup against Auburn in a “Whiteout” game.

The Nittany Lions defense held twice late in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Sean Clifford was 28-32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State held on late to win 28-20.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had a chance to get Auburn into the endzone with three seconds left, but his pass was batted down by Jaquan Brisker at the Penn State five, sending Beaver Stadium into a frenzy.

The final defensive stop came after the Penn State defense held on fourth and goal late in the fourth quarter.

With 3:12 left in the fourth and Auburn down eight, head coach Bryan Harsin drew up a highly questionable fade on fourth-and-goal that never had a chance.

“I think we have a really good mentality on defense,” Franklin said. “I think our leadership is really good. I think we’re a mentally tough football team. I think we’re a physically tough football team.”

The next three weeks will tell us a lot about the Nittany Lions. After a visit from FCS school Villanova, Penn State gets Indiana at home and then goes on the road to face No. 5 Iowa.

In their loss to Alabama, Florida showed they belong. It was a hard-fought game, with the Gators having a chance to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter after a 17-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed, and the Crimson Tide escaped Gainesville with a 31-29 victory.

The Gators remain at No. 11 in the AP.

No. 22 Fresno State makes their first appearance in the top-25 after beating UCLA 40-37 on the road. The Bulldogs held their own against Oregon in a week one loss 31-24. Kansas State and Michigan State also move into the rankings.

Clemson dropped to No. 9 after sitting at No. 6 in last week’s poll. The Tigers were only able to put up 14 points in a six-point win over Georgia Tech. Clemson’s offense has struggled with D.J. Uiagalelei under center.

Week four will have two top-25 matchups. No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin will play at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, and No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas will play at AT&T stadium.

The complete Associated Press Top-25 can be seen below.

Alabama (59) Georgia (3) Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Penn State Texas A&M Cincinnati Clemson Ohio State Florida Notre Dame Ole Miss Iowa State BYU Arkansas Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Michigan Michigan State North Carolina Fresno State Auburn UCLA Kansas State

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

