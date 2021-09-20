https://hannity.com/media-room/pity-party-schumer-saddened-frustrated-angered-dems-cant-jam-through-immigration-reform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pity-party-schumer-saddened-frustrated-angered-dems-cant-jam-through-immigration-reform

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lamented his inability to ram immigration reform through Congress Monday, saying parliamentarian rules have left him “disappointed, saddened, frustrated, and angry.”

“Last night’s ruling was extremely disappointing. It saddened me. It frustrated me. It angered me. But make no mistake, the fight continues,” said Schumer.

.@SenSchumer on parliamentarian ruling on immigration: “Last night’s ruling was extremely disappointing. It saddened me. It frustrated me. It angered me. But make no mistake, the fight continues.” https://t.co/08L2wiRSjE pic.twitter.com/7rnouIjAl2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2021

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to “ignore” Congressional rules and pass a partisan immigration reform bill that provides a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented people.

“This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it. We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing,” posted Omar on Twitter.

This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it. We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing. https://t.co/r1T7T7uQIP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 20, 2021

At least 200,000 migrants breached the border in August alone, a 317% increase compared to the same period last year under President Donald Trump.

