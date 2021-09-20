https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-fbi-brian-laundrie-home-crime-scene

Florida police declared missing Brian Laundrie’s home a “crime scene” on Monday morning as the Federal Bureau of Investigation stormed the home and removed Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, from the premises.

What’s a brief history here?

Authorities declared Brian a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his girlfriend after he came home from a cross-country trip in his girlfriend’s van — but without its owner, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

Brian went missing last week, and local authorities have embarked on a manhunt to discover his whereabouts after he reportedly went for a hike in a Florida swamp preserve.

Authorities discovered remains on Sunday in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park that they believe are a match to Petito, who was reported missing on Sept. 11 after falling out of contact with her family in late August.

What are the details?

FBI agents arrived at the Laundrie family home on Monday morning, removed Chris and Roberta from the property, and placed them in an unmarked van, according to Fox News.

The outlet reported that the FBI is in the process of carrying out a “court-authorized search warrant” at the Laundries’ North Port, Florida, home.

The FBI’s Tampa office tweeted, “#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

“The FBI stayed in the Laundrie’s [sic] home for roughly 10 minutes before agents started bringing folding chairs, a table, and other items into the home,” the outlet added. “Police cordoned off the area and cleared the street one minute before FBI arrived, telling people, ‘You’re in a crime scene.'”

An attorney for Brian Laundrie told Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones on Monday that he had “no comment” regarding the unfolding situation at his client’s home.

According to a Monday report from Insider, Florida authorities on Monday morning said that they have “exhausted all avenues” in searching the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve where Laundrie disappeared last week.

Authorities added that they have no immediate plans to carry out a “major search.”

