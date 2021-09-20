A recent survey tracking Texas residents’ opinion of Gov. Greg Abbott’s performance does not look favorable for the governor.

Roughly 54% of residents believe the state is going down the wrong path, with 44% saying it is headed in a good direction, according to the survey by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. The same survey found that only 45% of Texans approve of Abbott’s performance as governor.

FEDERAL JUDGE DENIES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUEST FOR EXPEDITED HEARING ON TEXAS ABORTION LAW

The survey also asked residents what they thought of recent decisions Abbott has made over the last few months.

When asked about Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, 55% of those surveyed said they disagreed with Abbott’s decision. In regards to Abbott’s ban on vaccine mandates, voters were evenly split at 49% for and against, with 2% saying they were unsure where they stood on the issue.

A large number of Texas voters were also in disagreement with Abbott’s abortion ban and his decision to ban critical race theory in schools . 48% of voters said that Abbott’s new law should be overturned and 56% said that teachers should be allowed to teach critical race theory in school.

The survey also asked about the 2022 Texas governor race, listing both former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey as prospective challengers.

A majority of voters would vote for Abbott over O’Rourke if O’Rourke ran in 2022, with Abbott at a 5% lead at 42%.

However, most favored McConaughey if he ran against Abbott in 2022, with McConaughey earning 44% of the votes compared to Abbott’s 35%.

The survey interviewed 1,148 Texas residents and was taken from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Abbott has been a recurring enemy of President Joe Biden, who accused him, among other Republican governors, of practicing “the worst kind of politics ” regarding COVID-19.

Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all companies with over 100 employees would need to require their employees to either get vaccinated or get tested every week. The president later claimed that both Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were undermining the life-saving requirements he proposed.