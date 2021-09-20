http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PVKjOZnKH8g/

Only 49 percent of registered voters think President Joe Biden has enough “mental soundness” to serve as president, a Sunday Fox News poll revealed.

Respondents were asked, “Do you think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, or not?”

While 49 percent said yes, 48 percent said no. When respondents were asked weeks before, between September 7-10, 49 percent said yes, and only 45 percent said no, handing Biden three more points of less confidence in his mental soundness on Sunday.

On the question asking if respondents believe “Joe Biden is a strong leader, or not?” only 45 percent said yes, down four points from October of 2020. Fifty-three percent said Biden is not a strong leader, up eight points since October 2020.

The poll also asked, “Do you think the country has become more or less united since Joe Biden took office?” Fifty-four percent of the country is less united, while 37 percent said the country is more united since Biden took office.

The poor polling numbers on Biden’s mental soundness come as the Foreign Relations Committee’s ranking member, Sen. James Risch (R-ID), on September 14 questioned who is in charge of the Biden-Harris administration. “There’s real questions right now as to who’s making the decisions,” he questioned State Department Secretary Antony Blinken.

“We know for a fact that the President of the United States is somewhat disadvantaged here, in that someone is calling shots. He can’t even speak without someone in the White House censoring it or signing off on it,” Risch explained about numerous incidents when the White House feed was cut mid-sentence by “a puppeteer act” while Biden was speaking during a scheduled event.

“The president speaks for himself,” Blinken responded. “Anyone who trie[s] to stop [Biden] from saying what he wanted to say, speaking his mind, would probably not be [there] long for their job,” Blinken claimed.

Blinken’s supportive comments about Biden’s mental stability is contradicted by the following incidents when for unknown reasons the White House has awkwardly cut off Biden from speaking:

SICK! When Biden’s asked what he’ll do if Americans are TRAPPED in Afghanistan after 8/31, he LAUGHS then his handlers cut off the audio. This is all one big joke to him. THIS IS NOT FUNNY! He needs to RESIGN immediately!

pic.twitter.com/oDIoO6zhYu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 25, 2021

Biden says “let me close with this” as live stream abruptly cuts off pic.twitter.com/pzmxfXT4eA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 12, 2021

The White House abruptly cuts the live video feed of a virtual event after President Biden said he was “happy to take questions” from House Dems “I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance, whatever you want me to do” Live feed cuts off pic.twitter.com/CHD9EMBv49 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) March 4, 2021

Why did the White House live stream cut out right when Biden started asking a question pic.twitter.com/pBqDe0BAov — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 13, 2021

