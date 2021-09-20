https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pope-francis-issues-vaccine-mandate/

The Vatican will require all visitors and personnel to show a COVID pass proving they have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus, or have tested negative in order to enter the city state beginning Oct. 1.

To enter Vatican territory, tourists and other visitors, employees, and officials will be required to show a digital or paper Covid Certificate issued by the Vatican or another country, according to an ordinance published Sept. 20.

The president of Vatican City State, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, issued the ordinance at the request of Pope Francis, who asked “to take all appropriate measures to prevent, control and combat the ongoing public health emergency.”

Vatican gendarmes will be responsible for checking vaccine passes at entrances to Vatican territory.

The order says Pope Francis “affirmed that it is necessary to ensure the health and wellness of the work Community in respect of the dignity, rights, and fundamental liberty of every member.”

