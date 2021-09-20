https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/psaki-wont-say-if-anybody-will-be-held-accountable-for-botched-drone-strike-still-confident-over-the-horizon-can-work/

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan late last month killed ten civilians, including seven children. No ISIS-K operatives were among the dead, according to the CENTCOM commander during a briefing.

That was a massive mistake, and clearly somebody will be held accountable, right? Well, maybe not:

.@PressSec refuses to say whether or not anyone will be held accountable for Joe Biden’s botched drone strike. pic.twitter.com/jeGAg0M5CT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2021

Translation:

That means no. This WH is far from any real transparency. Not to mention making excuses about what they have been doing at the border. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) September 20, 2021

No they won’t. That’s the dem way and media ok with that. — curt (@cwm360) September 20, 2021

And is the Biden administration still confident in the “over the horizon” approach? Sure thing, according to Psaki:

DOOCY: “You guys didn’t kill people who went after our troops, you killed 10 civilians, including seven children. So does the President still think these over-the-horizon strikes can work?”@PressSec: “Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/kONog19R8n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2021

Well, this admin has definitely done a great job with it so far (cue eye roll).

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

