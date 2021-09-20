https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/randi-weingarten-reminds-us-that-teachers-have-gone-through-everything-parents-have-gone-through-in-the-last-18-months/

We love that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gets destroyed in the replies every time she tweets. On Monday, she was on a virtual panel for a session called, “What Educators Need to Prioritize Health and Well-Being.” Weingarten kicked things off by talking about the anxiety the education community is experiencing (last summer teachers in Iowa were writing their own obituaries and sending them to the governor), and she noted that teachers have gone through everything parents have gone through in the past 18 months.

“Teachers have gone through everything parents have gone through in the last 18 months.” – @rweingarten kicks the session off talking about the anxiety the education community is experiencing right now. pic.twitter.com/653N7xzlTn — AFT (@AFTunion) September 20, 2021

Wait they go without pay just like me, a stay at home mother?? — A.J.Barton (@AJBarton7) September 20, 2021

what about the parents who lost their jobs because teachers unions fought to keep schools closed for over a year — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 20, 2021

Here’s the deal. Do your job or don’t get paid. It’s what the rest of us have been dealing with. Suck it up. — Amy (@ScreaminEaglet) September 20, 2021

No, parents were forced to stay home from making a living for their family. Teachers got paid. — Bree (@Bree000007) September 20, 2021

Did you get paid in full the last 18 months? — TyrantWalz (@ShineboxWarrior) September 20, 2021

Except working. Chicago just had their first week of school in 18 months…. — TommyAppell (@AppellTommy) September 20, 2021

With the one slight exception that their paychecks are assured in perpetuity regardless of whether they work don’t work competent incompetent. Other than that it’s exactly the same. — NBBLNSB (@njb1163) September 20, 2021

Self induced hysteria is not the same as the shit teachers have put parents through. — E n z o k (@enzok) September 20, 2021

AFT is pure evil — Gary Eaton (@garysteveneaton) September 20, 2021

Time for the money to follow the students and break the cycle of kids being subjected to the whims of the teacher’s unions and under performing schools. The taxpayers and parents are these people’s bosses and it’s time to remind them of that fact. — Whiskey Told Me To (@MDKing34313331) September 20, 2021

If we’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s this.

1. We need to FUND STUDENTS, not schools!

2. We need many more faith-based schools.

3. We need more homeschoolers.

4. We need more Classical Schools. We need 50% fewer students in traditional public schools. ASAP! — Byron Smith (@Byron59819289) September 20, 2021

18 month long vacation? When did parents get that? — Wes (@WesTweet) September 20, 2021

I love that yall get wrecked & ratio’d in every tweet — Noah said:【REDACTED】 (@noah_veh) September 20, 2021

It’s Monday. Time for another Randi Ratio! — 🖤 (@wavechaser2024) September 20, 2021

Union aiming for a permanent four day week. Closing one day for “cleaning” was a test run. — MarshCT (@marshct2) September 20, 2021

Are there any bigger whiners than teachers? — cprv (@ceepeerrrvvveee) September 20, 2021

Gone through what? Sitting at home?

Resign in disgrace. — Guod Nosreirf (@frierdo60) September 20, 2021

The “anxiety” is self-inflicted, cry more. — ThinkB4Learning (@Thinkb4Learning) September 20, 2021

You should be experiencing the anxiety of a chapter 11 bankruptcy — CEO of GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) September 20, 2021

This person has ‘literally’ no idea what it’s like to raise a child. — Marc (@MarcBreslin1979) September 20, 2021

My wife is a Nurse Practitioner and never missed a day.

Save the drama for your mama. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) September 20, 2021

Baloney. You didn’t have to deal with our children’s depression. Trying to explain masking. Trying to explain why it is taking so long to get back to ‘normal’. They believed me when I said just stick with this for 6 weeks, it will be over. A year and a half later, I’m a liar. — Mak (@makplus6) September 20, 2021

Teachers jobs have changed just like many, many other people’s jobs during this pandemic. I’m really, really tired of hearing the “woe is me” complaints from teachers and being expected to treat them special. If they are unhappy, they should choose another profession, now. — IronSister (@Jessica83975125) September 20, 2021

You are a parasite latched onto this nation’s ass, and a dishonorable liar. — 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) September 20, 2021

This statement by itself is completely untrue. I’m not sure the context in which it’s being used but that quote alone makes this a terrible tweet. — Definitely Not Bergeron News or Brent Bergeron (@bergeron_brent) September 20, 2021

How many paychecks did @rweingarten miss during lockdowns? How many last second changes did she have to make to find childcare? How many nights of sleep did she lose because of fear of losing her job? So full of it. — Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) September 20, 2021

If her job as union president is to get parents to hate teachers, she’s doing a great job.

