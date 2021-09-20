https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/randi-weingarten-reminds-us-that-teachers-have-gone-through-everything-parents-have-gone-through-in-the-last-18-months/

We love that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gets destroyed in the replies every time she tweets. On Monday, she was on a virtual panel for a session called, “What Educators Need to Prioritize Health and Well-Being.” Weingarten kicked things off by talking about the anxiety the education community is experiencing (last summer teachers in Iowa were writing their own obituaries and sending them to the governor), and she noted that teachers have gone through everything parents have gone through in the past 18 months.

If her job as union president is to get parents to hate teachers, she’s doing a great job.

