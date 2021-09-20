http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3Ytqe1WZDiI/recovered-from-covid-and-traveling-to-israel-no-pcr-test-required-679867

Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last three months will no longer be required to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, the inter-ministerial exceptions committee ruled late Sunday night.

Until now, recoverers had to submit an application form to the exceptions committee in advance in order to be exempt from taking a PCR test. Now, this request will not be necessary.

To qualify, travelers must have tested positive between 11 days and three months prior. They must present their positive test result in addition to filling out the incoming passenger statement, which is required for anyone entering the country.

Positive test results from an antigen or other test do not qualify; however, a recovery certificate from Israel that is not based on a PCR test and was issued within the last three months would suffice.

PCR tests processed by AID Genomics (credit: AID GENOMICS)

The committee said that the decision was already conveyed to the airlines and goes into effect immediately.

This does not change the rules for entering the country, of course.

To date, Israel is not open to individual tourists but only to first-degree relatives of people living in Israel and select groups of others – all with special approval. Small, pre-approved tourist groups are also allowed to visit.

All Israelis are free to enter the country.

The Health Ministry also updated the list of red, orange and yellow countries on Monday just before the start of the Sukkot holiday. Beginning September 27, Mexico will no longer be a red or banned country.

Only three red countries remain: Bulgaria, Brazil and Turkey. To travel to red countries people must obtain special approval from the exceptions committee.

The list of yellow countries was also released: Austria, Uruguay, Bahrain, Gabon, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, China, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Cyprus.

All other countries are considered orange.

As of September 3, people who have received a booster shot, been vaccinated with two doses of an approved vaccine within six months, people who have recovered from the virus and received one shot or recovered in general within the last six months are no longer required to be isolated for seven to 14 days on return. Instead, they can take a PCR test at the airport and be released once a negative result is obtained or 24 hours has passed – whichever comes first.

People who are not vaccinated or recovered must be isolated for seven to 14 days when they enter the country from abroad no matter from where.

