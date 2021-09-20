https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/09/20/report-afghan-suicide-bomber-was-released-from-cia-jail-when-us-forces-abandoned-bagram-air-base-n445472
About The Author
Related Posts
CODE RED COMICS: Book Burners Are Coming for Your Books
July 16, 2021
Greg Abbott Skewers the Lies of the Runaway Texas Dems and Decimates Joe Biden In the Process
July 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy