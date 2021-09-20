http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1WiP6TctSbQ/

The U.S. will require adult foreigners entering the country to be fully vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus from November onwards, The Hill reported Monday.

According to the story, all foreign visitors will be subject to the vaccination requirement, and must show proof of a jab before boarding their U.S.-bound airline.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients added travelers must also provide proof of a negative test no later than 72 hours prior to boarding.

There will be no quarantine requirement and the move effectively ends the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travelers from entering the country.

Zients told the outlet the protocols will “protect Americans here at home, and enhance the safety of the international air travel system.”

The vaccination scheme was first flagged as far back as May when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States was taking a “very close look” at the idea of requiring vaccine passports for travelers coming in and out of the U.S..

A slight majority of U.S. air travelers say they are not comfortable flying in the era of the Chinese coronavirus. https://t.co/cJpkIRNp8N — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 10, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, Mayorkas added the proviso that “everyone should get vaccinated.”

Then last month an unnamed official told several news agencies the Biden administration had tasked inter-agency groups with creating a phased reopening for international visitors.

As the BBC reported, the administration confirmed it was looking to reopen in a “safe and sustainable manner”, adding that “with limited exceptions… foreign nationals travelling to the United States – from all countries – need to be fully vaccinated.”

It is not clear if that requirement would mean only U.S.-approved vaccines would be accepted.

There is no indication if or how the U.S. would ensure those arriving across land borders from Mexico and Canada will show proof of vaccination status before entry. Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

