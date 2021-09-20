http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yUXDCpmtNcM/as-congress-debates-trillions-in-spending-voters-minds-are-elsewhere-11632130201

Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips spoke with Sen. Todd Young (R., Ind.), right, at an event in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Photo: Julie Bykowicz/The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...