Actor Seth Rogen on Sunday criticized the Emmy Awards over what he called inadequate COVID-19 precautions while he was presenting an award.

When presenting the evening’s first award, for Best Supporting Actress, Rogen openly questioned the safety measures at the event.

“Good to be here at the Emmy Awards,” the longtime Hollywood actor and writer said. “Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not. They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this.”

Rogen continued with the joke, questioning whether it was “more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight?”

That moment when Seth Rogen is more concerned about Covid safety, his fellow actors’ lives and sending the right message to CBS’s aging viewers than @CBS itself. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EB7MHEDEPq — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 20, 2021

The website for the Emmy Awards had specified that the venue was a “more flexible environment, inside a fully air-conditioned tent” that would “allow for more socially-distanced audience seating.”

The Television Academy also had a number of COVID-19 requirements for attendees at the annual Los Angeles event.

“In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies. The RT-PCR COVID test must be taken within the following timeframes,” their website said.

