https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/shocker-biden-again-avoids-questions-upon-arriving-back-at-the-wh-after-weekend-in-delaware/

President Biden spent the weekend in Delaware, and returned to the White House at around noon today. Since there’s so much going on, Biden was eager to come over and take questions from reporters. Just kidding:

Biden didn’t pause to take our questions as he returned to White House from Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/ODvBZNqqYT — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 20, 2021

Hey, it’s not as if there’s anything going on that he should address with the American people and answer questions about!

A drone strike President Biden ordered, killed 10 innocent people including 7 kids & 14,000+ people have illegally crossed the border & are now encamped in squalor under a bridge. Joe Biden returns from a long weekend at the beach, gives no statements & takes no questions. https://t.co/kSmLRcwHdP pic.twitter.com/MJ4IeHdMYc — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 20, 2021

He’s not about to answer questions, and certainly not off-the-cuff ones.

Rollin in at the crack of noon https://t.co/UsZj9damCF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 20, 2021

Biden’s got to rest up and focus on unveiling his new “chapter of intensive diplomacy” tomorrow at the United Nations.

Because he’s not “allowed” to. https://t.co/F6WdgjYsyC — 🇺🇸 101st Airborne Vet I’m allowed my own opinion (@sf49ersfan5249) September 20, 2021

His handlers are reportedly elated… https://t.co/hhOLb2RZ4k — SpartyOn (@Lundin77) September 20, 2021

Okay, just some memory refreshers:

1. He won’t take questions he can’t answer or,

2. Has not yet found the proper spin for or,

3. Hasn’t received his answers from Obama yet. Capice? https://t.co/eEqNMdx8XL — Robert Kent (@RobertK34050108) September 20, 2021

The outdoor mask still cracks me up. https://t.co/PBb8dAzwmF — ◣ ◢ (@C_nrad) September 20, 2021

Over the weekend, Biden found that an even more efficient way to avoid questions was to do it by bicycle:

Fox & Friends shows video of President Biden biking right past reporters and taking no questions. Smiling and pedaling, pedaling and smiling… pic.twitter.com/tTkQCCJUAC — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 20, 2021

