https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sky-news-australia-set-to-drop-the-wuhan-bomb-on-fauci/

Fauci funded 60 projects at Wuhan lab

Dr Anthony Fauci was “up to his neck” funding coronavirus research in Wuhan, which “just shows how incredibly stupid” he is, says Sky News host Sharri Markson. Ms Markson has been investigating Anthony Fauci’s involvement in funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and discovered his agency “had funded 60 projects at the Wuhan laboratory.”

“Then he wrote a paper where he said gain of function research was worth the risk of a pandemic, and that he had even funded coronavirus research in conjunction with the Chinese military,” Ms Markson said.

Mr Fauci, who has been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, apparently stayed silent during Oval Office meetings at the start of the pandemic about the “risky research that was underway at the Wuhan Institute of Virology”.

“He never mentioned that his agency was funding this, and he actually knew a whole lot about it.”

Sharri Markson explores this in a documentary premiering on Monday night, ‘What Really Happened in Wuhan’, including exclusive interviews with President Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo.

Watch at 8pm Monday on Sky News Australia.