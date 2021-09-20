https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/supermodel-gisele-bundchen-defends-fellow-supermodel-refuses-take-covid-jab/

Supermodel Gisele came to the defense of fellow supermodel Doetzen Kroes (below) for sharing that she wouldn’t be taking the COVID vaccine.

The Daily Mail reported:

Gisele Bundchen has backed fellow supermodel Doutzen Kroes after she sparked controversy with a social media post saying she will ‘not be forced’ to get the Covid vaccine of ‘prove my health to participate in society.’

Kroes said in a long Instagram post on Friday: ‘I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status. Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!’

The 36-year-old has been heavily criticized by many fans for her stance on the vaccination.