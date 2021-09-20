https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/supermodel-gisele-bundchen-defends-fellow-supermodel-refuses-take-covid-jab/
Supermodel Gisele came to the defense of her fellow supermodel, Doutzen Kroes, for sharing that she would not be taking the COVID vaccine.
Supermodel Gisele came to the defense of fellow supermodel Doetzen Kroes (below) for sharing that she wouldn’t be taking the COVID vaccine.
The Daily Mail reported:
TRENDING: OUCH! Richard Ebright and 15 Top Scientists Eviscerate Fauci and Daszak in Lancet Medical Journal
Gisele Bundchen has backed fellow supermodel Doutzen Kroes after she sparked controversy with a social media post saying she will ‘not be forced’ to get the Covid vaccine of ‘prove my health to participate in society.’
Kroes said in a long Instagram post on Friday: ‘I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status. Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!’
The 36-year-old has been heavily criticized by many fans for her stance on the vaccination.
Gisele shared that “I know Doutzen, and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings”.
Gisele is also known for being NFL GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Tom Brady’s wife: