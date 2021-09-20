https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-to-hear-oral-arguments-challenging-roe-v-wade-in-december_4006917.html

Arguments in a case challenging the validity of the Supreme Court ruling in 1973 that access to abortion is a constitutional right are scheduled to take place on Dec. 1.

The nation’s top court will hear that day from lawyers on both sides in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court announced Monday.

Justices agreed in May to hear the case but it had not been known before when the case would be heard.

Mississippi in 2018 enacted a law barring abortions after 15 weeks outside of medical emergencies or the discovery of a severe abnormality in the unborn baby.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, an Obama nominee, struck down the law, finding “it is a facially unconstitutional ban on abortions prior to viability.” A trio of Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judges later upheld his ruling.

“In an unbroken line dating to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s abortion cases have established (and affirmed, and re-affirmed) a woman’s right to choose an abortion before viability. States may regulate abortion procedures prior to viability so long as they do not impose an undue burden on the woman’s right, but they may not ban abortions,” U.S. Circuit Court Judge Patrick Higginbotham, a Reagan nominee, wrote for the panel that made the decision.

That prompted a request in early 2020 to the Supreme Court to analyze the lower court decisions.

In a brief to the court over the summer, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, said the court should overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition,” Fitch argued.

Hillary Schneller, senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in Mississippi, has said the legislation in question “defies decades of Supreme Court precedent.”

Roe v. Wade made abortion lawful throughout the United States. The Supreme Court in another ruling in 1992, in Parenthood v. Casey, said states can’t impose significant restrictions on abortion before a fetus becomes viable for life outside the womb, though justices did not specify when viability occurs.

Pro-life groups have asserted that the science has advanced since the decisions decades ago, with findings including fetuses, or unborn babies, may be able to feel pain as early as 13 weeks into pregnancy.

The groups hope the makeup of the court could signal a favorable decision. The nine-justice court includes just three Democrat-appointed justices, with six appointed by Republican presidents. That includes three appointed by former President Donald Trump, an avowed opponent of abortion.

Matthew Vadum and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

