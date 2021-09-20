https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/teenage-gunman-opens-fire-at-russian-university-6-dead-28-wounded/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Six people have been confirmed dead, with 28 injured, after a shooting on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm. Police have apprehended the perpetrator. Terrified students were filmed escaping through windows.

The incident happened on Monday morning at Perm State University, one of the oldest universities in the Urals region, close to where Europe and Asia meet. The school’s social media alerted everyone who was on campus to leave if possible, or lock themselves inside a room.

19 of the injured have received gunshot wounds, according to the Russian Ministry of Health, which published the figure of six deaths. Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia had reported eight fatalities.

Latest updates here…





