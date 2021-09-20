https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/the-agent-swung-his-whip-menacingly-reports-the-el-paso-times-and-major-national-outlets-pass-it-on/

As Twitchy recently reported, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor helped the Left forward the “Border Patrol rounding up Haitian refugees with whips” narrative by tweeting passages from The El Paso Times, including one about a Border Patrol agent swinging his whip menacingly, which is curious, because Border Patrol agents have been telling the press that they don’t carry whips.

From a Border Patrol source: “Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it’s used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse…We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins.” https://t.co/yxxyoAuklh pic.twitter.com/t3o3h9dJbL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 20, 2021

I don’t know who needs to see this right now but… horse reins whip pic.twitter.com/D7tgvmrMzP — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 20, 2021

In any case, The El Paso Times seems to be the definitive source for this story. Shannon Pettypiece is a senior reporter for NBC News Digital.

“The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river who were trying to return to an encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio after buying food and water in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.”https://t.co/5kahlscTnP — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) September 20, 2021

Martha Pskowski writes for The El Paso Times:

A mounted U.S. Border Patrol agent shouted commands in a tense encounter with Haitian migrants wading through the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas. As the Haitians tried to climb onto the U.S. side of the river Sunday afternoon, the agent shouted: “Let’s go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!” The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river who were trying to return to an encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio after buying food and water in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. One migrant fell as he tried to dodge, others shielded their heads with their hands.

The reason we checked with the Times is to see if they’d appended a correction that the agent wasn’t holding a whip.

Have you ever ridden a horse? Those things they’re holding are reins. Not whips and nothing like whips. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 20, 2021

Not a riding crop nor whip in sight…just reins. Nice accurate reporting. Why don’t you write a piece on how many sovereign borders the Haitians crossed in order to end up on our doorstep? — Scott E. Noble (@ScottENoble) September 20, 2021

✍️✍️✍️ Journo at work @SirajAHashmi — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) September 20, 2021

Strange, I see no whips in the photo. Where are these whips you speak of? — A to Z History (@atozhistory) September 20, 2021

Excuse me, Shannon? This doesn’t seem to be going well for you, so allow me to drop a link for you. It’s really quite good and you can audit it at first in order to check it out and get your bearings.https://t.co/Of6DWZtud8 — Mike Counts (@mmmcounts) September 20, 2021

I get the impression that people don’t believe you. — Spencer (@Lucky_Luxy) September 20, 2021

Whatever it is you think you do, it’s not called reporting, it’s just repeating and pushing on the next narrative. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 20, 2021

It sad that the entirety of your veracity depends on your core audience being ignorant of anything to do with horses. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) September 20, 2021

This is why you never let your child major in journalism. They just parrot other journos.

Someone needs to tell her those are not whips, so she can copy & paste the correct narrative. — Sam Crowley (@SamCrowley) September 20, 2021

Good god, these people are fools. You know what is sad, is the lie will spread faster than the truth. — LeibnizLanguage (@IllianaDostoev1) September 20, 2021

To all the normal people and country folks…not all city folks are as dumb as this one. She is also a journalist which means she serves no real purpose. — Senor Blumpkin (@FightingFire1st) September 20, 2021

I noticed you didn’t tweet/retweet about Del Rio once over the weekend. Why is that? — MD (@Old___City) September 20, 2021

This “journalist” apparently was showing horses competitively in high school and college & cannot tell the difference between a whip / reins? Peak clown world. pic.twitter.com/0H8VQMa9bj — Mike_718 (@MikeValue121) September 20, 2021

You wonder why no one trusts you or your establishment. Blatant lies — Anthony DeRosa (@DeRosa_koka) September 20, 2021

this is viral misinformation. He is holding reigns for the horse. — ob1156 (@ob1156) September 20, 2021

Those are reins, not whips. What horrid reporting. — ShoshonnaLevy (@LevyShoshonna) September 20, 2021

There’s not one whip in any photo or video I’ve seen. They’re reins to control the horse. It’s basically a steering wheel. I’ve not seen any beat with them either. Do better. — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) September 20, 2021

How do you still have a job with this amount of disinformation? — Herman 🇺🇸 (@Hermanstock) September 20, 2021

The whips were swung so menacingly it’s almost as if they were helping guide the horse — Dustin Orth (@orth_dustin) September 20, 2021

Not a single human was whipped in the event. Menacingly or not. — Nate Hughey 🇺🇸 (@sintropy) September 20, 2021

Still not a whip. Maybe go ask Kamala if she’s gonna do anything about any of the various border crises underway for the last 8 months — Jack’s Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) September 20, 2021

This story is amazing in that: So many don’t know a thing about horses, they didn’t care about 10k+ migrants under a bridge for days and are more outraged about this than granpappy ice cream executing an entire family in Afghanistan. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) September 20, 2021

They don’t know anything about guns either, but they talk about them endlessly. Pretty interesting when you think of the “experts” they claim to rely on. — Burgerface Mc Circle Back ahhh umm (@Burgerfacemcta1) September 20, 2021

Of course, the real story is ‘How did thousands of Haitians get from Haiti to Texas, maybe there’s a people trafficking operation going on?’ But no, you have your racially charged photo to salivate over. Overpaid hack. — Lou (@bungle0) September 20, 2021

and I spotted these at the scene pic.twitter.com/zM9AYvm9Cj — Fugitive Zephyr aka Escape Variant (@FugitiveZephyr) September 20, 2021

Rubber bullets? Can anyone confirm?

I bet even the Haitians are laughing at this tweet. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 20, 2021

So because journalists parrot other journalists, we have reporters from PBS News and NBC News (and probably many more) relying on The El Paso Times for proof at least one mounted Border Patrol agent had a whip.

