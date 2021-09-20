https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/the-agent-swung-his-whip-menacingly-reports-the-el-paso-times-and-major-national-outlets-pass-it-on/

As Twitchy recently reported, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor helped the Left forward the “Border Patrol rounding up Haitian refugees with whips” narrative by tweeting passages from The El Paso Times, including one about a Border Patrol agent swinging his whip menacingly, which is curious, because Border Patrol agents have been telling the press that they don’t carry whips.

In any case, The El Paso Times seems to be the definitive source for this story. Shannon Pettypiece is a senior reporter for NBC News Digital.

Martha Pskowski writes for The El Paso Times:

A mounted U.S. Border Patrol agent shouted commands in a tense encounter with Haitian migrants wading through the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.

As the Haitians tried to climb onto the U.S. side of the river Sunday afternoon, the agent shouted: “Let’s go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!”

The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river who were trying to return to an encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio after buying food and water in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

One migrant fell as he tried to dodge, others shielded their heads with their hands.

The reason we checked with the Times is to see if they’d appended a correction that the agent wasn’t holding a whip.

Rubber bullets? Can anyone confirm?

So because journalists parrot other journalists, we have reporters from PBS News and NBC News (and probably many more) relying on The El Paso Times for proof at least one mounted Border Patrol agent had a whip.

