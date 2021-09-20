https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-handmaids-tale-loses-all-21-nominations-setting-record-for-most-emmy-losses-in-single-season

Hulu’s flagship series “The Handmaid’s Tale” may delight liberal audiences who believe the show represents the reality of what people on the Right want, but its latest season failed to inspire judges at the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys ceremonies.

Variety reported that the show received 21 nominations between the two ceremonies but didn’t win a single award. The show has now set the record for most losses in a single year, breaking the record previously set by “Mad Men” in 2012, which lost 17 nominations that year.

From Variety:

Only three shows earned more nominations than Hulu’s flagship series, with Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” receiving 24 noms each and “WandaVision” picking up 23. Also, like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” landed 21 noms, but managed to pick up a handful of trophies between the ceremonies. Other empty-handers in Emmy history include “Northern Exposure” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” which went zero for 16 in their respective years.

In the past, “The Handmaid’s Tale” delivered at the Emmys, wining the award for best drama series in 2017. It was the first streaming program to win the award. In total, the show has won 15 Emmys over the course of its four seasons. A fifth season is in the works.

Despite the awards show loss, the show maintains a strong viewership. Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals, told Variety that the show “year after year after year, sees viewership growth, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

The show is beloved by leftists who use it as a talking point against pro-life legislation and who dress up as handmaids to protest.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) agreed with left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid that Texas’ new abortion law was straight out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale”:

Reid opened the Tuesday episode of “The ReidOut” by implying that, instead of passing pro-life protections for the unborn, Texas lawmakers should focus on “lifesaving” measures like mask mandates for schoolchildren. “In Texas, you cannot mandate lifesaving masks to prevent the spread of COVID,” she said. She called the Supreme Court’s originalist justices “terrifying harbingers of the future of Roe v. Wade,” before warning: “By next summer, we could be living in our own version of The Handmaid’s Tale.” She then asked for the dystopian literary assessment of Senator Elizabeth Warren. “People think it’s hyperbolic when I tweet about The Handmaid’s Tale coming to America,” Reid admitted, “but I don’t think it seems hyperbolic now. Does it to you?” “No,” Warren replied curtly.

The Texas law went into effect earlier this month and allows citizens to report doctors and anyone else involved in providing a woman an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

“In the novel legal strategy, the state Legislature designed the law to prevent government officials from directly enforcing it. The move was meant to make it much more difficult to bring a pre-enforcement challenge because there are not the usual government officials to hold accountable in court,” CNN reported. “Instead, the law allows private citizens — anywhere in the country — to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban.”

