Trying to find Vice President Kamala Harris is like playing “Where’s Waldo?” She used to be reliably lurking just behind President Joe Biden every time he made a press appearance, but then she just disappeared. She’s made trips to Central America and East Asia but has yet to visit the border. Now we finally have a time and a place where she can be tracked down: this Friday on “The View,” her first appearance on a talk show since being sworn in. It’s history, according to ABC.

We hope they’re not too tough on her.

It does almost seem like an early campaign appearance. But how early? If Biden hangs on, they’ve only got three years to make Harris likable.

