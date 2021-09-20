https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/the-view-to-make-history-by-hosting-vice-president-kamala-harris-in-her-first-talk-show-appearance-since-being-sworn-in/

Trying to find Vice President Kamala Harris is like playing “Where’s Waldo?” She used to be reliably lurking just behind President Joe Biden every time he made a press appearance, but then she just disappeared. She’s made trips to Central America and East Asia but has yet to visit the border. Now we finally have a time and a place where she can be tracked down: this Friday on “The View,” her first appearance on a talk show since being sworn in. It’s history, according to ABC.

Vice Pres. Harris will make her first talk show appearance in-studio since being sworn into office on @TheView. https://t.co/p30eni56WS — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 20, 2021

We hope they’re not too tough on her.

I will go ahead and put this on my “who gives a shit” list. — Mr. Scary (@Dukeham0308) September 20, 2021

Will they be going live at the border?? — lisa alex🇺🇸🗣 (@lisaalex3) September 20, 2021

I’m sure she’ll have to face loads of tough questions! — YawnSmith 🇬🇧 (@TNK05W) September 20, 2021

Gag. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 20, 2021

She must have a ton of free time. Does she do birthday parties? — Tom Hatty (@tomhatty) September 20, 2021

Damn …. The VP is so brave going on The View. — NCTigerLand (@NCTigerLand) September 20, 2021

Honestly, who cares. — Cindy Braxton (@hrt2hrt68) September 20, 2021

“will make history”😂 — MD (@Old___City) September 20, 2021

worth·less /ˈwərTHləs/ adjective having no real value or use. — The Duke of NY A#1 (@dave7zombie) September 20, 2021

I am assuming this appearance will be canceled due to the imminent need for her presence at the border crisis? — WestsideWonk (@BigAppleWonk) September 20, 2021

Can’t wait to find out from the tough questioning which designer shoes she’s wearing that day. — Timotay (@TimHansenisu) September 20, 2021

I’m sure this will fix the root causes of illegal immigration, amirite? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 20, 2021

They’ll just drool over her for an hour.

That’s it. — Florida Mermaid (@2FloridaMermaid) September 20, 2021

is there anything else going on? — Lars (@LesterJones27) September 20, 2021

The @JoeBiden/@KamalaHarris administration think they can just be famous and not put in the work. We have several real time crisis at hand, and doing the talk show circuit should be the LAST thing on their agenda. This is simply negligent and irresponsible of the @VP. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) September 20, 2021

I hope she will explain her policy of whipping migrants on the Texas boarder. — Mr. Delgado (@edleddy66) September 20, 2021

How will she have time? We all know she’s very busy. — FoLloW tHE SciENcE (@tenpiecemeal) September 20, 2021

Anywhere but the border!! — Darlene (@MeanDarlene) September 20, 2021

But, not at the border where the humanitarian crisis is taking place even though she’s in charge of the border? Are you serious? — Charlie (@CharlieBayer8) September 20, 2021

And while the border is full-blown humanitarian crisis with no end in sight… https://t.co/S6W1YcmOB5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 20, 2021

Talk about tone deaf! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 20, 2021

Priorities. Joy Behar will allow Harris to set us all straight on the fine job they’re all doing. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) September 20, 2021

She’s busy making her campaign rounds to replace Joe. No time for pesky problems! — Diana Chic (@DianaChic1) September 20, 2021

It does almost seem like an early campaign appearance. But how early? If Biden hangs on, they’ve only got three years to make Harris likable.

