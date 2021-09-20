https://allnewspipeline.com/This_One_Chart_Says_It_All.php



September 20, 2021 These Charts Say It All: The Depopulation Agenda Is In Full Swing As More And More Americans Are Being Killed And Injured By ‘The Vax’ Being Heavily Pushed By The Genocidal Eugenicists

By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline – Live Free Or Die

While according to Dr. Anthony Faust-i earlier in September, “it may take many, many more vaccine mandates to end the coronvirus pandemic”, with ‘Faust‘ hinting at an endless series of mandatory vaxxes (for delta, mu, omega, zeta and all of the other variants that will be rolled out over the next few years) being necessary for Americans to one day be ‘free’ once again, we’ve got to take a look at the latest data coming to us from the VAERS website, with the one chart posted above dropping a nuclear bomb on the globalists argument that these ‘vaxxes’ are ‘safe and effective’.

With the FDA recently voting 16 to 2 against the ‘booster shots’ that both Biden and Faust-i wanted to start rolling out upon Americans, we hear why in the 1st video that we’ve embedded at the bottom of this story, an 8 hour+ long FDA hearing in which one bombshell after another about the dangers of these shots being rolled out for everybody are dropped upon them.

With this Open Vaers website compiling into one place all of the tragedies now happening across America due to these unsafe jabs, we’ll be taking a look within this story at numerous scenarios unfolding across America and the world, including here at ANP, where it appears this 2011 story over at The Guardian warning us the US Military’s ‘social media manipulation‘ programs had been created, programs which use ‘sock puppet software technology’ to create fake online identities, used to spread pro-America, or ‘pro-vax’ propaganda. Meaning that some of the comments you read here, and many at other online websites, may very well be comments created by bots to push the biden/fausti ‘get vaxxed/masks prevent covid spread’ agenda.

From that 2011 story before we continue.:

The US military is developing software that will let it secretly manipulate social media sites by using fake online personas to influence internet conversations and spread pro-American propaganda.

A Californian corporation has been awarded a contract with United States Central Command (Centcom), which oversees US armed operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, to develop what is described as an “online persona management service” that will allow one US serviceman or woman to control up to 10 separate identities based all over the world.

The project has been likened by web experts to China’s attempts to control and restrict free speech on the internet. Critics are likely to complain that it will allow the US military to create a false consensus in online conversations, crowd out unwelcome opinions and smother commentaries or reports that do not correspond with its own objectives.

The discovery that the US military is developing false online personalities – known to users of social media as “sock puppets” – could also encourage other governments, private companies and non-government organizations to do the same.

So while out and about online, you come across a story’s comment section and suddenly see a huge number of pro-vax, pro-tyranny comments that seem to go against the flow, those comments could very well have been made by one ‘propaganda expert’, with the full intent of such comments being to persuade other people to ‘go take the vax, it works’; yeah, works real great to put people 6′ under.

So while Joe Biden’s pro-vax sock-puppets unleashed upon the internet have absolutely altered the perceptions of reality held by others, one ABC News station in Detroit recently got way more than they bargained for when asking their users on Facebook to share stories of the unvaxxed who passed away from Covid, only to be flooded with stories of death and injury as a result of the shots themselves.

“After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to COVID-19? If you’re willing to share your family’s story, please DM us your contact information. We may reach out for a story we’re working on,” wrote WXYZ-TV Channel 7 on Friday.

An overwhelming number of people responded with stories not of death of the unvaccinated but of death and injury soon after the COVID-19 shot.

“I don’t know anyone who died from covid but I do know a 37 year old who got the vaccine and died of brain aneurysm 8 days later,” wrote a Facebook user under the name Maximilien Robespierre.

Immediately below, Richard Smother shared, “My coworkers daughter (12 years old) had to be rushed to the ER after she collapsed an hour after her second shot.”

Krista Evans shared, “I know 3 people personally that died shortly after being fully vaxxed. All the people I know that have had the China virus, had very mild flu-like symptoms so why the hell would anyone get poked with this poison???”

Becky Burch commented, “An Aunt died a week after the shot. The family never thought much about it until visiting with another cousin who had family die after the shot with the same ‘strange’ issue…not sure of the details. Now, they think it was the shot.”

Besides deaths, the testimonies of side effects from the jab cover a wide range of injuries and symptoms, from heart attacks and blood clots to digestive issues to loss of sight and movement.

“My mother had a heart attack 4 days after receiving her first vaccine. She now has a blood clot in her lung,” Jessica Mauldin commented.

Juli Smith wrote, “My neighbor died from the vax, the funeral is next week. My mom can’t feel her arms and legs. My BFF has been in ER several times with debilitating headaches. My mom and BFF doctors don’t correlate the two but the timing makes it suspect. My hubby’s doctor refused to let him test for covid antibodies. These doctors are complicit.”

The stories go on and on, prompting many social media users to openly marvel at how the Facebook testimonies almost entirely contradict the intended direction of the thread and the mainstream media COVID-19 narrative.

“So, the comments section isn’t going the way you planned,” wrote Nicole Boucher Sargent. “This backfired on you rotten SOB’s in the media,” said Scott McCarty.

Yet as Mike Adams had pointed out in this recent story over at Natural News, the bigger question probably should be, “How did the globalists convince BILLIONS of people to exterminate themselves with biological weapons presented as “vaccines””, what he calls “vaxssassinations”?

Warning within his story that “it’s all now incredibly clear. Everything we’ve been watching over the last 20 months has been a globalist-led effort to convince billions of people to exterminate themselves without them knowing it“, we’ve reported time and time again on ANP that the globalists have long had a very real ‘depopulation agenda’, seeking to get the world’s population down to the incredibly low number of 500 million seen on the Georgia Guidestones, meaning over 7 billion people will ‘have to go’.

With Adams warning in that story that an out in the open, ‘kinetic war’ upon humanity would meet instant resistance, with 100’s of millions of people sure to fight back when they’re being openly attacked and slaughtered with bullets and bombs, the globalists instead figured out a way to carry out mass slaughter on a planetary scale without alerting the masses to what they were doing. Welcome to 2021 America.

And as Michael Snyder had warned in this September 19th story over at the Economic Collapse Blog titled “Why Is There Suddenly An Extremely Severe Shortage Of Workers All Over The World?”, there sure seems to be something else incredibly strange going on across America and the world.

As we’ve been reporting on ANP recently, this labor shortage Snyder eludes to is hitting industries nationwide, from the nursing industry to doctors to postal service workers to truck drivers.

Warning within that story that “the unprecedented employment crisis that we are watching unfold around the globe is so bizarre that it could have been pulled straight out of an episode of the Twilight Zone”, Snyder warns that something just isn’t adding up, with people for the most part needing jobs to earn money to survive, yet millions of jobs going unfilled.

Asking us “where did all the people go?”, do the numbers below from this September 17th Natural News story show us the ‘big picture’ that helps to answer that question, completely censored by the MSM?

Are Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” really saving lives? Not exactly. According to the latest data, the drug injections are actually destroying lives at an unprecedented rate.

New figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) show that teenagers are being hit especially hard by the jabs. Many of them are now severely ill, disabled, and in some cases, dead.

As of Aug. 27, 2021, nearly three million injury symptoms from Fauci Flu shots have been recorded in VAERS, along with 76,160 emergency room visits, 56,912 hospitalizations, 18,098 permanent disabilities, 14,327 life-threatening events, and 13,911 deaths.

Just the deaths alone from Chinese Virus jabs amount to twice the number that have been recorded in VAERS for all vaccines administered over the past 30 years. This means that more people have died in the past nine months from Fauci Flu shots than have died from all other vaccines combined over the past three decades.

“From January 1, 1991 to November 30, 2020, the last month before the COVID shots were given emergency use authorization, there were only a total of 6,068 deaths recorded (mostly infant babies) following ALL vaccines,” reports Brian Shilhavy of Health Impact News.

“And yet, the CDC continues to push everyone to get a COVID-19 shot.”

Compared to all other FDA-approved vaccines currently on the market, teens who take covid jabs are 44 times more likely to be hospitalized, 15 times more likely to develop a disability, and 7.5 times more likely to die from these particular injections.

So while we’ll never get from government nor the mainstream media any of the answers we need to the pertinent questions asked within this story, as long as we keep seeing charts like those from VAERS posted within this story, the American people will know for a fact that we’re still not getting ‘the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth’ from our public servants within the government.







