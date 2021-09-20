https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614958c0bbafd42ff58ba6d7
Voters in Canada have re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in parliamentary elections, but Trudeau’s gamble to win a majority of seats failed….
Seventy-five dogs died after a fire engulfed a pet boarding facility with smoke in Georgetown, Texas, on Saturday, officials said….
As early returns pour in from the election, Canadian media have projected that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold onto his seat….
Maxime Bernier’s third party receives over 5% of the total vote from a campaign built on opposition to totalitarian COVID-19 policies…
Speaker Pelosi and countless Democrats pushed a media hoax claiming border patrol agents “whipped” Haitians in Del Rio. Nearly 15,000 illegal aliens, mostly from Haiti, crossed the Rio Grande into Del…